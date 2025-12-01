CSU Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Teaching And Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and others

CSU Recruitment 2025: The Central Sanskrit University (CSU) under the Central Scheme for Sanskrit Promotion of the Ministry of Education has invited online applications for various Faculty posts in different disciplines. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 59 vacancies are to be filled including Assistant Professor and College Librarian posts. These positions are available across different Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalayas/Shodh Sansthans located across the country. Interested and eligibe candites can apply online for these posts on or before December 20, 2025. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can get the details of subject-wise, institution-wise vacancies, category-wise reservation position and procedure for filling up the application etc here. CSU Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application: December 20, 2025

Last date of receipt of hard copies: December 29, 2025 CSU Recruitment 2025 Vacancies A total of 59 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and College Librarian posts. Check the detailed notification for details of the vacancy wise posts. CSU 2025 Notification PDF Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below: CSU 2025 Download PDF What is the CSU 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority and you are advised to check the educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

Assistant Professor:

A master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.