RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 10 U.S. Trading Partners

By Sneha Singh
Oct 5, 2025, 04:00 EDT

The U.S. depends heavily on global trade, with Mexico, Canada, and China as us top trading partners, together making up over 40% of total trade. US imports are rising faster than exports, widening the trade deficit by nearly 31% this year. India is also growing as a key partner, with a new Bilateral Trade Agreement in progress, aiming to push U.S.-India trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Top Trading Partners of US
Top Trading Partners of US

Top Trade Partners of the U.S.: India and the U.S. are finalizing a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to complete talks by the fall of 2025. This major deal is designed to cover almost all areas of commerce, including lowering tariffs, easing non-tariff barriers, and expanding cooperation in services and energy. The ultimate shared ambition is Mission 500’: a goal to more than double the total bilateral trade between the two nations to $500 billion by 2030, promoting mutual growth, job creation, and economic security.

The United States is the world’s largest consumer market, and its economy runs on a vast web of global trade. From the latest smartphones to the fuel that powers its vehicles, America’s reliance on imports is immense. These incoming goods are more than just items on store shelves- they influence prices, shape job markets, and even affect the nation’s diplomatic ties.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. trade deficit in goods and services widened sharply in July, with imports jumping by $20.0 billion to $358.8 billionwhile exports only rose slightly to $280.5 billion. Year-to-date, imports are up by 10.9%, making the deficit nearly 31% larger than the same period last year. 

At the same time, political tensions loom, with fresh tariff proposals threatening to reshape the landscape of trade.

Check out: List of Top 10 Exports of the United States

Top 10 U.S Trading Partners

But keeping all this aside, let’s have a look at the top trading partners of the U.S., the states that have really good economic relations with America.

Sr. No.

Country

Export

Import

Total Trade

Percentage of Total Trade

1

Mexico

29

45.4

74.4

15.9%

2

Canada

26.1

32.2

58.3

12.5%

3

China

9.3

26.4

35.7

7.6%

4

Taiwan

4.9

19.5

24.4

5.2%

5

Germany

6.6

12.8

19.4

4.1%

6

Japan

6.9

12.5

19.4

4.1%

7

Vietnam

1.3

18.0

19.3

4.1%

8

Korea, South

5.9

11.1

17.0

3.6%

9

Switzerland

2.7

10.6

13.3

2.8%

10

India

3.4

9.2

12.6

2.7%

Who are the biggest trading partners of the US?

Top 10 Trading Partners of US (1)

The largest trading partners of the United States, based on the total value of goods and services exchanged, are dominated by its two North American neighbours, Mexico and Canada, followed by the global manufacturing hub, China. The top three countries account for over 40% of all U.S. trade, with Mexico often ranking first due to deeply integrated supply chains in the automotive and electronics industries. Canada is a primary source of energy and vehicles for the U.S. 

Check out: List of Top 10 Imports of the United States

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags