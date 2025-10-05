List of Top 10 U.S. Trading Partners

Top Trade Partners of the U.S.: India and the U.S. are finalizing a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to complete talks by the fall of 2025. This major deal is designed to cover almost all areas of commerce, including lowering tariffs, easing non-tariff barriers, and expanding cooperation in services and energy. The ultimate shared ambition is ‘Mission 500’: a goal to more than double the total bilateral trade between the two nations to $500 billion by 2030, promoting mutual growth, job creation, and economic security. The United States is the world’s largest consumer market, and its economy runs on a vast web of global trade. From the latest smartphones to the fuel that powers its vehicles, America’s reliance on imports is immense. These incoming goods are more than just items on store shelves- they influence prices, shape job markets, and even affect the nation’s diplomatic ties.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. trade deficit in goods and services widened sharply in July, with imports jumping by $20.0 billion to $358.8 billion, while exports only rose slightly to $280.5 billion. Year-to-date, imports are up by 10.9%, making the deficit nearly 31% larger than the same period last year. At the same time, political tensions loom, with fresh tariff proposals threatening to reshape the landscape of trade. Check out: List of Top 10 Exports of the United States Top 10 U.S Trading Partners But keeping all this aside, let’s have a look at the top trading partners of the U.S., the states that have really good economic relations with America. Sr. No. Country Export Import Total Trade Percentage of Total Trade 1 Mexico 29 45.4 74.4 15.9% 2 Canada 26.1 32.2 58.3 12.5% 3 China 9.3 26.4 35.7 7.6% 4 Taiwan 4.9 19.5 24.4 5.2% 5 Germany 6.6 12.8 19.4 4.1% 6 Japan 6.9 12.5 19.4 4.1% 7 Vietnam 1.3 18.0 19.3 4.1% 8 Korea, South 5.9 11.1 17.0 3.6% 9 Switzerland 2.7 10.6 13.3 2.8% 10 India 3.4 9.2 12.6 2.7%