List of Top 10 Exports of the United States

U.S. Exports: The United States isn't just a global consumer; it's a massive global supplier. American exports play a vital role in the global economy, driving innovation, supplying critical resources, and creating jobs both at home and abroad. From high-tech machinery to essential energy products, U.S. goods and services are in high demand around the world. Understanding what the U.S. exports most reveals key insights into its economic strengths, technological leadership, and industrial landscape.
The list given below is based on the compilation of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Top 10 U.S Exports
Let's see the top 10 categories of U.S. exports:
|
Serial No.
|
Export Category
|
Value (USD)
|
1
|
Mineral Fuels, Oils, and Distillation Products
|
$320.14 billion
|
2
|
Machinery, Nuclear Reactors, and Boilers
|
$252.43 billion
|
3
|
Electrical and Electronic Equipment
|
$213.92 billion
|
4
|
Vehicles, Excluding Railway and Tramway
|
$143.77 billion
|
5
|
Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Parts
|
$134.24 billion
|
6
|
Optical, Photo, Technical, and Medical Apparatus
|
$106.29 billion
|
7
|
Pharmaceutical Products
|
$94.39 billion
|
8
|
Plastics and Articles Thereof
|
$80.08 billion
|
9
|
Pearls, Precious Stones, Metals, and Coins
|
$73.07 billion
|
10
|
Organic Chemicals
|
$51.88 billion
1. Mineral Fuels, Oils, and Distillation Products
This is the most valuable export for the United States, with an export value of around $320.14 billion. This includes crude oil, refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel, and natural gas.
2. Machinery, Nuclear Reactors, and Boilers
The U.S. excels in producing advanced and heavy-duty machinery. This category is valued at approximately $252.43 billion and covers a wide range of products, including construction equipment, industrial machinery, and power-generating systems.
3. Electrical and Electronic Equipment
America is a hub for innovation in the tech world. This category includes high-tech items like semiconductors, integrated circuits, telecommunications equipment, and computers. It is valued at about $213.92 billion.
4. Vehicles, Excluding Railway and Tramway
The U.S. automotive industry has a strong international presence. With an export value of roughly $143.77 billion, this category covers a wide range of vehicles, from passenger cars to trucks and specialized motor vehicles, as well as automotive parts.
5. Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Parts
The U.S. aerospace industry is a global leader. Exports of civilian aircraft, military planes, spacecraft, and their parts are a significant part of the economy, valued at around $134.24 billion.
