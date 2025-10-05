Do you know the U.S. States which Receive the Most & Least Social Security Benefits? Social Security is a vital source of income for millions of Americans. In 2025, the share of residents receiving Social Security benefits varies significantly across states. According to the Social Security Administration, states with older populations tend to have a higher proportion of beneficiaries, while states with younger demographics show lower participation rates.

For example, Maine and West Virginia have the highest shares, reflecting their older populations, while Utah and Texas have some of the lowest. Check the list of U.S. states receiving the most and least Social Security benefits in 2025, highlighting percentages and numbers of beneficiaries by state.