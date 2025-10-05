Do you know the U.S. States which Receive the Most & Least Social Security Benefits? Social Security is a vital source of income for millions of Americans. In 2025, the share of residents receiving Social Security benefits varies significantly across states. According to the Social Security Administration, states with older populations tend to have a higher proportion of beneficiaries, while states with younger demographics show lower participation rates.
For example, Maine and West Virginia have the highest shares, reflecting their older populations, while Utah and Texas have some of the lowest. Check the list of U.S. states receiving the most and least Social Security benefits in 2025, highlighting percentages and numbers of beneficiaries by state.
List of 10 U.S. States which Receive the Most Social Security Benefits in 2025
The table with List of 10 U.S. States which Receive the Most Social Security Benefits in 2025, shows states with the highest percentage of their population receiving Social Security benefits in 2024. These states generally have older populations and reflect greater reliance on Social Security.
|
Rank
|
State
|
State Code
|
% Receiving Social Security (2025)
|
Number of Beneficiaries (2025)
|
1
|
ME
|
27%
|
281K
|
2
|
WV
|
27%
|
354K
|
3
|
VT
|
25%
|
130K
|
4
|
AR
|
24%
|
618K
|
5
|
DE
|
24%
|
210K
|
6
|
MS
|
24%
|
589K
|
7
|
NH
|
24%
|
282K
|
8
|
SC
|
24%
|
1.1M
|
9
|
AL
|
23%
|
1.0M
|
10
|
KY
|
23%
|
918K
(Sources- Social Security Administration)
List of 10 U.S. States which Receive the Least Social Security Benefits in 2025
States with younger populations and stronger local economies tend to have lower shares of residents receiving Social Security benefits, as seen below. Check the List of 10 U.S. States which Receive the Least Social Security Benefits in 2025.
|
Rank
|
State / Jurisdiction
|
State Code
|
% Receiving Social Security (2025)
|
Number of Beneficiaries (2025)
|
1
|
UT
|
14%
|
701K
|
2
|
TX
|
15%
|
6.3M
|
3
|
AK
|
16%
|
148K
|
4
|
MD
|
17%
|
1.3M
|
5
|
CO
|
17%
|
1.2M
|
6
|
CA
|
17%
|
7.9M
|
7
|
NJ
|
18%
|
1.9M
|
8
|
GA
|
18%
|
2.2M
|
9
|
MA
|
19%
|
1.4M
|
10
|
NE
|
19%
|
401K
(Sources- Social Security Administration)
U.S. States which Receive the Most & Least Social Security Benefits in 2025: Key Takeaways
The age profile of each state factors heavily on who receives Social Security benefits.
-
Maine and West Virginia are the U.S. States which Receive the Most Social Security Benefits in 2025.
-
Utah and Texas are U.S. States which Receive the Least Social Security Benefits in 2025.
-
Social Security participation closely aligns with state demographic profiles, especially the proportion of seniors.
-
Rural and older states show the highest beneficiary percentages.
-
Younger and economically diverse states have lower Social Security beneficiary shares.
-
The total number of beneficiaries varies widely based on state population size.
Factors Affecting the Social Security Beneficiary Percentage
Age demographics, migration patterns, labor market conditions, and lifestyle preferences significantly influence the percentage of Social Security beneficiaries in a state.
-
Older populations tend to have higher Social Security beneficiary percentages.
-
Migration impacts beneficiary distribution, with retirees moving to certain states.
-
Workforce size and employment opportunities affect the number of contributors.
-
State economic conditions influence retirement decisions and benefit claims.
Conclusion
The share of Social Security beneficiaries varies across states due to differing demographics and economic factors. States with older populations, like Maine and West Virginia, have the highest percentages, indicating a stronger reliance on Social Security benefits. Younger states, such as Utah and Texas, show lower participation, reflecting a younger workforce and different lifestyle choices. Understanding these factors helps clarify the geographic distribution of Social Security benefits and informs policy discussions for future sustainability and support systems.
