AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Tentative Timetable Announced, Check Datesheet PDF at bie.ap.gov.in

Oct 4, 2025
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 4, 2025, 10:06 IST

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the tentative schedule for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2026. The exams will be held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Candidates can check the complete subject wise exam schedule here. 

AP Intermediate Exam 2026 Tentative Schedule Released
Key Points

  • AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year tentative exam schedule 2026 released
  • Exams to be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026 from 9 am to 12 noon
  • Details of special examinations also available online

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the BIEAP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year tentative exam schedule 2026. According to the tentative schedule released, the AP Inter 1st year exam 2026 and AP Inter 2nd year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 can check the exam schedule here. 

AP Intermediate Exam 2026 Date and Time

According to local reports, AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 will be held in February-March 2026. The exams will be held in a single slot across designated exam centres from 9 AM to 12 Noon. 

AP Intermediate 1st Year Timetable 2026

Check below the subject wise tentative datesheet for AP Inter 1st year exam 2026

Date

Subjects

February 23, 2026

Second Language (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) – Paper I

Part 2 Second Language – Paper I

February 25, 2026

English – Paper I

Part 1 English – Paper I

February 27, 2026

History – Paper I

History – Paper I / Botany – Paper I

March 2, 2026

Mathematics – Paper I (IA/IB)

Mathematics – Paper IA

March 5, 2026

Biology – Paper I (Botany + Zoology)

Mathematics – Paper IB / Zoology – Paper I / Economics – Paper II

March 7, 2026

Economics – Paper I

Economics – Paper I

March 10, 2026

Physics – Paper I

Physics – Paper I

March 12, 2026

Commerce – Paper I

Commerce – Paper I / Sociology – Paper I / Fine Arts, Music – Paper I

March 14, 2026

Civics – Paper I

Bridge Course Mathematics – Paper I (for BiPC students)

March 17, 2026

Chemistry – Paper I

Chemistry – Paper I

March 20, 2026

Public Administration – Paper I / Logic – Paper I

March 24, 2026

Modern Language – Paper I / Geography – Paper I

AP Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2026

Check the subject wise tentative datesheet for AP Inter 2nd year exam 2026 below

Date

Subject (Regular / Backlog)

February 24, 2026

Second Language – Paper II

February 26, 2026

Part 1 English – Paper II

February 28, 2026

History – Paper II

Botany – Paper II

March 3, 2026

Mathematics – Paper IIA 

Civics – Paper II A

March 6, 2026

Zoology – Paper II

Economics Paper II

March 9, 2026

Mathematics – Paper IIB

March 11, 2026

Commerce – Paper II 

Sociology – Paper II 

Fine Arts, Music – Paper II

March 13, 2026

Physics – Paper II

March 16, 2026

Bridge Course Mathematics – Paper II (for Bi.PC students)

March 18, 2026

Chemistry – Paper II

March 20, 2026

Public Administration – Paper I / Logic – Paper I

March 23, 2026

Public Administration – Paper II / Logic – Paper II

AP Inter Examinations 2026: Additional Examinations

Along with the regular exams, the board has also released the schedule for special exams to be conducted. Check the details below

  • Ethics and Human Values: 21 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
  • Environmental Education: 23 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
  • Practical Exams: February 1 to 10, 2026 for general courses
  • January 27 to February 10, 2026 for vocational courses.
  • The exams will be conducted in two sessions (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–5:00 PM).
  • The Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level-4 Theory) will be held on February 13, 2026 (10:00 AM–12:00 PM)
