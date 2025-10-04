AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Tentative Timetable Announced, Check Datesheet PDF at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the BIEAP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year tentative exam schedule 2026. According to the tentative schedule released, the AP Inter 1st year exam 2026 and AP Inter 2nd year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 can check the exam schedule here.

AP Intermediate Exam 2026 Date and Time

According to local reports, AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 will be held in February-March 2026. The exams will be held in a single slot across designated exam centres from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

AP Intermediate 1st Year Timetable 2026

Check below the subject wise tentative datesheet for AP Inter 1st year exam 2026