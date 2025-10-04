AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Tentative Timetable Announced, Check Datesheet PDF at bie.ap.gov.in

Key Points
- AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year tentative exam schedule 2026 released
- Exams to be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026 from 9 am to 12 noon
- Details of special examinations also available online
AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the BIEAP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year tentative exam schedule 2026. According to the tentative schedule released, the AP Inter 1st year exam 2026 and AP Inter 2nd year exam 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 can check the exam schedule here.
AP Intermediate Exam 2026 Date and Time
According to local reports, AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam 2026 will be held in February-March 2026. The exams will be held in a single slot across designated exam centres from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
AP Intermediate 1st Year Timetable 2026
Check below the subject wise tentative datesheet for AP Inter 1st year exam 2026
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 23, 2026
|
Second Language (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) – Paper I
|
Part 2 Second Language – Paper I
|
February 25, 2026
|
English – Paper I
|
Part 1 English – Paper I
|
February 27, 2026
|
History – Paper I
|
History – Paper I / Botany – Paper I
|
March 2, 2026
|
Mathematics – Paper I (IA/IB)
|
Mathematics – Paper IA
|
March 5, 2026
|
Biology – Paper I (Botany + Zoology)
|
Mathematics – Paper IB / Zoology – Paper I / Economics – Paper II
|
March 7, 2026
|
Economics – Paper I
|
Economics – Paper I
|
March 10, 2026
|
Physics – Paper I
|
Physics – Paper I
|
March 12, 2026
|
Commerce – Paper I
|
Commerce – Paper I / Sociology – Paper I / Fine Arts, Music – Paper I
|
March 14, 2026
|
Civics – Paper I
|
Bridge Course Mathematics – Paper I (for BiPC students)
|
March 17, 2026
|
Chemistry – Paper I
|
Chemistry – Paper I
|
March 20, 2026
|
Public Administration – Paper I / Logic – Paper I
|
March 24, 2026
|
Modern Language – Paper I / Geography – Paper I
Related Stories
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2026
Check the subject wise tentative datesheet for AP Inter 2nd year exam 2026 below
|
Date
|
Subject (Regular / Backlog)
|
February 24, 2026
|
Second Language – Paper II
|
February 26, 2026
|
Part 1 English – Paper II
|
February 28, 2026
|
History – Paper II
Botany – Paper II
|
March 3, 2026
|
Mathematics – Paper IIA
Civics – Paper II A
|
March 6, 2026
|
Zoology – Paper II
Economics Paper II
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics – Paper IIB
|
March 11, 2026
|
Commerce – Paper II
Sociology – Paper II
Fine Arts, Music – Paper II
|
March 13, 2026
|
Physics – Paper II
|
March 16, 2026
|
Bridge Course Mathematics – Paper II (for Bi.PC students)
|
March 18, 2026
|
Chemistry – Paper II
|
March 20, 2026
|
Public Administration – Paper I / Logic – Paper I
|
March 23, 2026
|
Public Administration – Paper II / Logic – Paper II
AP Inter Examinations 2026: Additional Examinations
Along with the regular exams, the board has also released the schedule for special exams to be conducted. Check the details below
- Ethics and Human Values: 21 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
- Environmental Education: 23 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
- Practical Exams: February 1 to 10, 2026 for general courses
- January 27 to February 10, 2026 for vocational courses.
- The exams will be conducted in two sessions (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–5:00 PM).
- The Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level-4 Theory) will be held on February 13, 2026 (10:00 AM–12:00 PM)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation