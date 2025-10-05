This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 05 October

Every day has a history attached to it — but do we always pause to ask why? What whispered events, triumphs, tragedies, or surprises lie hidden behind a seemingly ordinary date? Today, on October 5, many such stories unfold. On this day in 1813, the Battle of the Thames in Canada ended with the defeat of Shawnee chief Tecumseh. In 1877, Chief Joseph surrendered after a long retreat. In 1908, Bulgaria declared independence from the Ottoman Empire. By 1910, Portugal became a republic. In 1962, the first James Bond film, Dr No, premiered. In 1969, Monty Python's Flying Circus first aired.
More recently, in 2000, Serbia's "Bulldozer Revolution" forced Milosevic to resign. And in 2011, tech visionary Steve Jobs passed away. In this article, we'll walk through many events that shaped our past — the battles, the politics, the innovations — and ask what their echoes mean for today.
What Happened on this Day – October 05?
Here's what happened on October 5:
1775 – Washington Reports Espionage
- General George Washington informs Congress that a letter from Dr Benjamin Church to British commander Sir Thomas Gauge was intercepted.
- The letter proved Church, surgeon general of the Continental Army, was a spy.
1813 – Battle of the Thames & Death of Tecumseh
- During the War of 1812, American forces defeated the British and Native allies in Ontario, Canada.
- Shawnee Chief Tecumseh is killed, ending hopes for a united Native resistance.
1877 – Chief Joseph Surrenders
- After a 1,700-mile retreat, Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce surrenders in Montana.
- He declares, "I will fight no more forever."
1892 – Dalton Gang Wiped Out
- The Dalton Gang attempts to rob two banks at once in Coffeyville, Kansas.
- Armed townspeople fight back, killing most of the gang.
1919 – Enzo Ferrari's Racing Debut
- Young Italian mechanic Enzo Ferrari competes in his first car race, a hill climb in Parma.
- He finishes fourth, marking the start of his journey in motorsports.
1930 – British Airship Disaster
- A large British dirigible crashes in Beauvais, France.
- Only seven passengers survived.
1947 – Truman's First TV Speech
- President Harry Truman delivers the first televised presidential address.
- He urges Americans to conserve food to help starving Europeans after World War II.
1962 – Dr No Premieres
- The first James Bond film, Dr No, was released in theatres.
- It launches one of the most successful franchises in film history.
1969 – Monty Python's Flying Circus Debuts
- The BBC premieres the comedy show Monty Python's Flying Circus.
- Its absurd humour becomes a cultural landmark.
1974 – Man Walks Around the World
- Dave Kunst completes the first circumnavigation of the globe on foot.
- He walks 14,500 miles in four years, using 21 pairs of shoes.
1978 – Isaac Bashevis Singer Wins Nobel
- Polish-born Jewish writer Isaac Bashevis Singer wins the Nobel Prize for Literature.
- He is recognised for his Yiddish works depicting Jewish life.
1986 – Iran-Contra Scandal Unfolds
- American Eugene Hasenfus is captured in Nicaragua after his plane is shot down.
- He admits to supplying the Contras, thereby exposing the U.S. role.
- 1989 – Dalai Lama Awarded Nobel Peace Prize
- The 14th Dalai Lama received the Nobel Prize for his peaceful struggle for Tibet.
1990 – First NC-17 Movie Released
- Henry & June becomes the first film released with the NC-17 rating.
- The rating replaces the X-rating to distinguish adult art films from pornography.
2000 – Bulldozer Revolution in Serbia
- Massive protests forced Slobodan Milosevic to step down.
- His fall follows electoral fraud in the presidential election.
2001 – Seattle Mariners Set Record
- The Seattle Mariners achieved 115 wins, the most in American League history.
2011 – Death of Steve Jobs
- Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, died at the age of 56.
- He revolutionised technology with products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
2017 – Weinstein Scandal Breaks
- The New York Times publishes a significant investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse.
- The report sparked the global #MeToo movement.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 5?
October 05 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on October 05
1936 – Václav Havel
- Czech poet, playwright, and anti-Communist dissident.
- Became the first president of the Czech Republic after the fall of communism.
1957 – Bernie Mac
- American comedian and actor.
- Known for The Bernie Mac Show and the Ocean's Eleven films.
1975 – Kate Winslet
- British actress, born in Reading, England.
- Starred in Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and won an Oscar for The Reader.
Notable Deaths on October 5:
- 2011 – Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc.
- 2011 – Charles Napier, American actor
- 1984 – Leonard Rossiter, British actor
- 1985 – Abdus Sattar, 8th President of Bangladesh
