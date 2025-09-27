99% will fail to spot the different pair of glasses in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to assess an individual's attentiveness and visual acuity. Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system which includes the brain and eyes. Optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing logical and analytical abilities and boosting cognitive skills. They are also shown to prevent cognitive decline in older ages by keeping the brain active. Is your eyesight better than 99% of people in the world? Let’s test and find out! Only 3% with 4K Vision and 130+ IQ can find the Hidden Fish in 9 Seconds! Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Pair of Glasses Source: Brightside In the image shared above, identical-looking glasses with red frames are seen placed in the grid.

While all of them are identical in appearance, one however is different from the others. The challenge for the readers is to identify the different pair of glasses in 7 seconds. Your time starts now! This puzzle challenge is an excellent opprtunity to test your observation skills and attention to detail. Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes. Some studies have suggested that when we engage in solving puzzles, our brain capacity increases which improves our problem solving skills and prevents cognitive decline. Your time starts now! Check the image carefully. Have you spotted the different pair of glasses? People with high visual prowess will be able to spot it quickly. You need to pay attention to the image to identify the different one. Hurry up; the clock is ticking.