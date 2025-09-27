IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
99% will fail to spot the different pair of glasses in 7 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 27, 2025, 20:17 IST

Test your observation skills! Can you spot the different pair of glasses in the picture in just 7 seconds? 99% will fail. Attempt now!

Find the differnt pair of glasses
Find the differnt pair of glasses

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to assess an individual's attentiveness and visual acuity.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system which includes the brain and eyes. 

Optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing logical and analytical abilities and boosting cognitive skills. They are also shown to prevent cognitive decline in older ages by keeping the brain active.

Is your eyesight better than 99% of people in the world?

Let’s test and find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Pair of Glasses

find the different pair of glasses

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, identical-looking glasses with red frames are seen placed in the grid.

While all of them are identical in appearance, one however is different from the others.

The challenge for the readers is to identify the different pair of glasses in 7 seconds.

Your time starts now!

This puzzle challenge is an excellent opprtunity to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.

Some studies have suggested that when we engage in solving puzzles, our brain capacity increases which improves our problem solving skills and prevents cognitive decline.

Check the image carefully. 

Have you spotted the different pair of glasses?

People with high visual prowess will be able to spot it quickly.

You need to pay attention to the image to identify the different one.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

How many of you have spotted the different pair of glasses?

A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the different pair of glasses within the time limit.  

You have exceptionally sharp eyes, which is better than 99% of the people in the world.

Those who couldn’t find the different pair of glasses can check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Solution

The different pair of glasses is the one sitting on the top of the fourth column.

find the different pair of glasses solved

Have you spotted it now?

If you loved solving this puzzle challenge, then go ahead and share this with colleagues, friends, and family and see who finds it first.

Also, make sure to check out some other puzzle challenges below, designed to improve your brain power.

