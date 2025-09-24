You’ve Got 140+ IQ if You Can Solve This Math Puzzle in 11 Seconds!

Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. Math puzzles are a type of brain teaser that requires you to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities.
Math puzzles help assess the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by presenting a challenge in the form of a missing value. These challenges can boost intelligence and improve concentration.
Are you capable of solving this math puzzle in 11 seconds?
Attempt and find out now!
Brain Teaser: Solve this Math Puzzle
In the image shared above, a math puzzle is depicted, based on the theme of the monsoon.
This puzzle contains essential rainy season items such as a raincoat, an umbrella, and rubber shoes.
The last step of the puzzle is missing a value.
The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the missing value in 11 seconds.
Can you?
Your time starts now!
Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills.
Practicing brain teasers regularly sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, and is helpful in preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Were you able to find the missing value?
Check the problem and see if you can determine the pattern.
The time is running out.
Hurry up.
The last few seconds remain...
And...
Time's up!
How many of you have successfully solved the math puzzle?
If you are one of those who solved the math puzzle in 9 seconds, you have an IQ above 140.
Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
The solution to this math puzzle is as follows:
Raincoat + Raincoat + Raincoat = 27
3 Raincoat = 27
Raincoat = 9
Umbrella + Umbrella + Raincoat = 15
2 Umbrella + Raincoat = 15
2 Umbrella = 6
Umbrella = 3
Rubber shoe + Rubber shoe + Umbrella = 11
2 Rubber Shoe + 3 = 11
2 Rubber Shoe = 8
Rubber Shoe = 4
Now,
Raincoat * Rubber Shoe - Umbrella = ??
Using the BODMAS rule,
9 * 4 - 3 = 33
That was fun, right?
Now, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can solve this math puzzle.
If you loved this brain teaser challenge, remember to try some specially curated puzzles to test your brain and eyes.
