You’ve 20/20 Vision if you can spot the Odd Pizza Slice in 4 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 22, 2025, 20:11 IST

Test your eyes! Only those people with 20/20 vision can spot the odd pizza slice in this brain teaser puzzle in just 4 seconds. Find out now!

Find the odd pizza slice
Find the odd pizza slice

Brain teasers are one of the most in-demand puzzle challenges on the web. These are simple images that test the limits of your brain. By engaging the brain, these puzzles serve as an excellent medium for improving attention span and boosting critical thinking skills.

Brain teasers can be presented in various forms, including math puzzles, simple pictures that challenge readers to find a mistake, or odd one out puzzles. 

Do you have 20/20 vision?

Test your visual skills with this brain teaser puzzle now!

Brain Teaser: Find the Odd Pizza Slice

Brain teaser puzzles require you to pay attention to the problem presented before you to find a solution. These puzzles test your intelligence as well as your attention to detail.

A similar brain teaser puzzle challenge is presented before you, which will test the sharpness of your eyes.

find the odd pizza slice

In the picture shared above, a grid full of pizza slices can be seen.

While all of them appear to be similar, they are not.

One of the pizza slices in the image is different from the others.

Can you find the odd pizza slice in the picture in 4 seconds?

Your time starts now!

As simple as it looks, it isn’t that easy.

You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to find the odd pizza slice.

Someone with excellent attention to detail can spot the odd pizza slice within the time limit.

If you are one of those, you must have 20/20 vision and the sharpest eyes.

Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully.

People who can solve brain teasers tend to have a high IQ, sharp reasoning, and excellent problem-solving skills.

Have you found the odd pizza slice?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Two…

One….

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the odd pizza slice in the picture within the time limit?

Congratulations to you if you are one of them; you have the sharpest eyes and a high IQ.

Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.

Brain Teaser: Solution

The odd pizza slice is located at the bottom of the 3rd column, starting from the left.

find the odd pizza slice solution

Have you spotted it now?

If you enjoyed this brain teaser challenge, go ahead and share it with your friends, family, and coworkers to see who has the sharpest eyes among you all.

Also, check out some really cool challenges to boost your brainpower from our recommended section below.

