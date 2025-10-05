School Holiday on 6th October 2025 (Monday): Final Day of Dussehra Break in Karnataka, Half-Day Closure in Punjab

As students return to classes after the weekend, many are wondering about the school status for Monday, October 6, 2025. While there is no nationwide public holiday scheduled, this date marks a significant transition with various regional holidays and the end of major term breaks across the country. The academic week starts with half-day closures in parts of Punjab and the final day of a long vacation for schools in Karnataka and Kendriya Vidyalayas.
This period is marked by diverse schedules: some states are fully back to normal after Dussehra, while others are still observing local festivals or weather-related caution. We have compiled the latest updates regarding half-day closures, extended term breaks, and the status of schools in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, so parents and students can check their specific school's schedule for the most accurate information.
Punjab declared a half-day public holiday on Monday, October 6, in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur districts.
This decision was made because a major procession is being held on this day to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Ji. To ensure the convenience and safety of students during the procession, all government and non-government schools and colleges in these districts will observe a half-day closure. The Kapurthala District Magistrate issued this order using powers under Section 163 of the Indian Citizen Security Code 2023.
Scheduled Holiday Due to Festivals and Term Break
Several states and specific school boards will observe a holiday or a continued break on October 6, 2025:
-
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Schools in both states will be open, having resumed classes after their respective Dussehra/Dasara breaks concluded earlier in the month (Telangana: October 4; Andhra Pradesh: October 3).
-
Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will be closed. The state's long holiday for Dussehra ends on October 6, 2025, meaning it is the last day of the vacation for students.
-
Punjab (Specific Districts): A half-day holiday has been officially declared for all government and non-government schools and colleges in the districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur. This closure is due to a procession being held for the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Ji.
-
Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs): For many KVs, October 6, 2025, marks the last day of their 10-day standardized Autumn Break, which typically runs until this date.
Status Regarding Rain and Flood Closures
As of now, there are no widespread, officially announced closures across major states specifically due to rain or floods for October 6, 2025.
-
Maharashtra: Most schools across Maharashtra will be operating normally. However, local weather changes or delayed cleanup following the Ganesh Visarjan period might lead to isolated closures in specific villages, which would be declared by the local District Collector.
-
General Advisory: Parents and students in areas prone to seasonal rains or located near rivers (like parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala) should always check local district administration announcements, as sudden weather changes may still result in temporary closures.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Dussehra Break
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools typically follow a standardized holiday schedule. For Dussehra 2025, most KVs are likely to observe an Autumn Break from September 27 to October 6, 2025. However, the exact dates can vary based on the cluster (e.g., Chennai, Kolkata, or Delhi) and the specific school's calendar. Students and parents should confirm the schedule directly with their respective KV administration.
Check| Kendriya Vidyalaya School Holiday List 2025-26
It's important to note that while these dates are generally official, local school administrations may make their own adjustments. Parents and students are advised to confirm the exact holiday schedule with their respective schools.
Also Check| School Holidays List in October 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation