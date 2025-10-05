School Holiday on 6th October 2025 (Monday): Final Day of Dussehra Break in Karnataka, Half-Day Closure in Punjab

As students return to classes after the weekend, many are wondering about the school status for Monday, October 6, 2025. While there is no nationwide public holiday scheduled, this date marks a significant transition with various regional holidays and the end of major term breaks across the country. The academic week starts with half-day closures in parts of Punjab and the final day of a long vacation for schools in Karnataka and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

This period is marked by diverse schedules: some states are fully back to normal after Dussehra, while others are still observing local festivals or weather-related caution. We have compiled the latest updates regarding half-day closures, extended term breaks, and the status of schools in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, so parents and students can check their specific school's schedule for the most accurate information.