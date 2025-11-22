ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26: Students should carefully understand the updated exam structure to score well in the upcoming board exams. The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education 2026 Theory Paper is going to be conducted on 18 March 2026, and knowing the pattern in advance helps students plan their preparation more effectively.

The ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26 explains the division of the paper into two sections, the type of questions asked, and the marking scheme for theory as well as game-based questions. With clear knowledge of the question formats, weightage, and choice options, students can focus on important areas and improve their overall performance in the exam. Check this article for more details about the ICSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2025-26.