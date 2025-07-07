ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physical Education here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?

1. To gain an understanding and insight into the modern and emerging concepts as well as the prospects of Physical Education.

2. To create awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness.

3. To facilitate the physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of students.

4. To develop an understanding of the physiological, socio-cultural and psychological factors which influence Physical Education.