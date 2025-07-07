ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physical Education here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?
1. To gain an understanding and insight into the modern and emerging concepts as well as the prospects of Physical Education.
2. To create awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness.
3. To facilitate the physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of students.
4. To develop an understanding of the physiological, socio-cultural and psychological factors which influence Physical Education.
5. To create awareness of the necessity to develop a good posture and physical poise.
6. Give special attention to physically challenged children.
7. To create opportunities to develop esprit de corps, courtesy, sportsmanship, social skills, democratic conduct and ideals.
8. To develop skills of planning as well as practical skills to perform effectively.
9. To develop the ability to relate practice to classroom learning and vice versa.
ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025
Check the ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2024-25 in detail, along with specific mentions of each topic in every chapter.
|
SECTION A
|
1. Sociological Aspects of Physical Education: Games and sports as man’s cultural heritage, Development of the individual through games and sports, Role of Physical Education in promoting national integration, Physical Education and personality development
|
2. Training Methods: Meaning and importance of Sports Training, Methods of training, Warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering exercises, Isometric and Isotonic exercises, Circuit Training, Weight Training
|
3. Career Aspects in Physical Education: Career options in Physical Education, Important institutions of Physical Education in India,
|
4. Competitions and Tournaments: Tournaments and types of tournaments, Difference between Professional and Amateur Players
|
5. Health Education & Health Problems: Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ and ‘Health Education’, Principles and importance of Health Education. Health problems and role of Health Education in solving them, Disability and Rehabilitation, Posture, Personal hygiene and sleep requirements, Substance Abuse
|
6. Sports Injuries and First Aid: Sports-related injuries, Role of a sportsperson in prevention of sports-related accidents, First Aid,
|
SECTION B
|
Any two of the following games are to be studied:
Note: Please find details about every game in the PDF below.
To download the ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025, click on the link below
|
Download ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
ISC Class 12 Physical Education Course Structure 2025
The course structure for ISC Class 12 Physical Education 2025 has been provided in the table below:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 Marks
|
Practical
|
30 Marks
ISC Class 12 Physical Education Project Work Evaluation Scheme 2025
Find the ISC Class 12 Physical Education project work evaluation scheme 2024-25 in detail here.
|
Continuous Evaluation (by the Teacher) 10 Marks
|
File: Work done throughout the year on any two games/activities.
|
4 Marks
|
Participation and performance of the candidate, throughout the year, in at least two games/activities of his/her choice
|
3 Marks
|
Physical Efficiency Tests
|
3 Marks
|
Practical Evaluation (by the Visiting Examiner) 20 Marks
|
Physical Efficiency Tests
|
12 Marks
|
Specialisation Tests (The candidate is to be evaluated on any two basic skills of the two games/activities chosen by him/her for Continuous Evaluation)
|
6 Marks
|
Viva-voce (on the two games/activities chosen by the candidate)
|
2 Marks
ISC Class 12 Physical Education List of Physical Efficiency Tests
Check the physical efficiency tests to be conducted and evaluated by the subject teacher as well as the visiting examiner.
-
Test 1 (50 metre run, standing start): Timings to be taken to the nearest tenth of a second (weather should be relatively windless without extremes of temperature).
-
Test 2 (Standing long jump): A flat no no-slip surface should be used. The candidate should stand with toes just behind the take-off line and jump when ready. After making a preliminary swing with the arms, the candidate swings them forward vigorously, springing with both feet simultaneously to land as far forward as possible. Distance is measured in centimetres.
-
Test 3 (Distance run): 1000 metres run for boys, 600 metres run for girls. Time to be taken to the nearest second.
-
Test 4 (Floor push-ups for boys): The boy takes a front-leaning position with body supported on hands and balls of feet; the arms are straight and at right angles to the body. He then dips or lowers the body so that the chest touches or nearly touches the floor, then pushes back to the starting position by straightening the arms and repeats the procedure as many times as possible. Only the chest should touch the floor; the arms must be completely extended with each push-up; the body must be held straight throughout. Scoring consists of the number of correct push-ups.
-
Test 4 (Push-ups for girls): This is executed from a stall bar bench or a stool 32 cm high by 50 cm long and 35 cm wide. It should be placed on the floor about 15 cm from a wall so that the subject will not take a position too far forward. The girl should grasp the outer edges of the bench, or stool, at the nearest corners and assume the front-leaning rest position, with the balls of her feet on the floor and with her body and arms forming a right angle. She should then lower her body so that the upper chest touches the near edge to the bench or stool, then raise it to a straight arm position as many times as possible. The girl's body should be held straight throughout. If the body sways or arches, or if the subject does not go completely down or does not push completely up, half credit is given up to 4 half credits.
-
Test 5 (Shuttle run): A flat course of 10 metres is required to be measured between the two parallel baselines. Behind each baseline, a semicircle 50 cm radius with its centre on the baseline is required to be marked. In the far semicircle, two wooden blocks (5x5x5 cm) are to be placed. The candidate stands with feet behind the baseline, and on a signal, runs to the far line, picks up one block, which the candidate places in the starting semicircle when he/she returns. The candidate then repeats the procedure with the second block. The time to the nearest tenth of a second is to be taken till the second block is grounded in the starting semicircle.
-
Test 6 (60-second sit-ups): The candidate lies with his/her back on a mat or flat surface, feet about 30 cm apart, and knees flexed at a right angle. The candidate's hand, with fingers interlocked, are placed behind the back. A partner holds the candidate's feet in contact with the mat or floor. On the signal "Go", the candidate sits up to touch the knees with his/her elbows. Without pause, he/she returns to his/her starting position and immediately sits up again. The number of sit-ups completed in 60 seconds is to be counted.
