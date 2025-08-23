Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Exam 2026 with Answers

Check the unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 11 Chemsitry syllabus here:

What is the number of moles of CO₂ present in 44g of CO₂? (a) 1 mole (b) 2 moles (c) 0.5 moles (d) 44 moles

The number of atoms in 0.1 mol of a triatomic gas is:

The empirical formula of a compound is CH₂O. If its molar mass is 180 g/mol, what is its molecular formula? (a) C₆H₁₂O₆ (b) C₃H₆O₃ (c) C₂H₄O₂ (d) C₆H₁₂O₂

Which of the following has the highest number of atoms? (a) 1 g of C (b) 1 g of O₂ (c) 1 g of NH₃ (d) 1 g of H₂

The mass of one mole of a substance in grams is called its: (a) Atomic mass (b) Molecular mass (c) Molar mass (d) Gram formula mass

Who proposed the planetary model of the atom? (a) J.J. Thomson (b) Ernest Rutherford (c) Niels Bohr (d) James Chadwick

The number of protons in an atom with atomic number 17 and mass number 35 is: (a) 17 (b) 18 (c) 35 (d) 52

The azimuthal quantum number (l) describes the: (a) Size of the orbital (b) Shape of the orbital (c) Orientation of the orbital (d) Spin of the electron

What is the maximum number of electrons that can be accommodated in the M shell? (a) 8 (b) 18 (c) 32 (d) 50

The concept of dual nature of matter was proposed by: (a) Einstein (b) de Broglie (c) Heisenberg (d) Schrödinger

The uncertainty principle states that it is impossible to simultaneously determine with accuracy: (a) Position and momentum (b) Energy and mass (c) Velocity and acceleration (d) Spin and charge

Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius? (a) Li (b) Na (c) K (d) Rb

The element with the highest electronegativity is: (a) Fluorine (b) Chlorine (c) Oxygen (d) Nitrogen

Which of the following is an isoelectronic species with Neon (Ne)? (a) Mg²⁺ (b) Al³⁺ (c) F⁻ (d) All of the above

The trend of ionization enthalpy generally: (a) Increases down a group and across a period (b) Decreases down a group and across a period (c) Increases across a period and decreases down a group (d) Decreases across a period and increases down a group

What is the type of hybridization of the carbon atom in CH₄? (a) sp (b) sp² (c) sp³ (d) dsp²

The geometry of a molecule with sp³ hybridization is: (a) Linear (b) Trigonal planar (c) Tetrahedral (d) Trigonal bipyramidal

Which of the following molecules has a dipole moment? (a) CO₂ (b) CH₄ (c) H₂O (d) CCl₄

The bond order of the N₂ molecule is: (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4

The VSEPR theory is used to predict the: (a) Hybridization of the central atom (b) Geometry of the molecule (c) Polarity of the molecule (d) Bond enthalpy of the molecule

The root mean square (rms) velocity of a gas is directly proportional to the square root of its: (a) Pressure (b) Temperature (c) Volume (d) Density

A gas obeys the ideal gas law at: (a) Low pressure and high temperature (b) High pressure and low temperature (c) High pressure and high temperature (d) Low pressure and low temperature

Which of the following intermolecular forces is present in H₂O? (a) London dispersion forces (b) Dipole-dipole forces (c) Hydrogen bonding (d) All of the above

The term "sublimation" refers to the conversion of a substance from: (a) Solid to liquid (b) Liquid to gas (c) Solid to gas (d) Gas to liquid

The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure becomes equal to the: (a) Standard pressure (b) Atmospheric pressure (c) Critical pressure (d) Saturated vapor pressure

Hess’s Law of constant heat summation is an application of: (a) The First Law of Thermodynamics (b) The Second Law of Thermodynamics (c) The Third Law of Thermodynamics (d) Newton’s Law

The molar heat capacity of an ideal gas at constant volume is: (a) Cp (b) Cv (c) Cp−Cv (d) Cp+Cv

For a reversible process, the change in entropy of the universe is: (a) Positive (b) Negative (c) Zero (d) Always increasing

The standard enthalpy of formation of an element in its most stable state is: (a) Positive (b) Negative (c) Zero (d) Indeterminate

The Gibbs free energy change (ΔG) for a spontaneous process at constant temperature and pressure is: (a) Positive (b) Negative (c) Zero (d) Constant

An aqueous solution of NaCl is: (a) Acidic (b) Basic (c) Neutral (d) Amphoteric

The pH of a neutral solution at 25°C is: (a) 0 (b) 7 (c) 14 (d) >7

Which of the following is a Lewis acid? (a) NH₃ (b) H₂O (c) BF₃ (d) CH₄

The common ion effect is a phenomenon that occurs when: (a) A strong acid is added to a weak acid (b) A strong base is added to a weak base (c) A common ion is added to a solution of a sparingly soluble salt (d) A strong base is added to a weak acid

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is used to calculate the pH of a: (a) Strong acid (b) Strong base (c) Buffer solution (d) Salt solution

The number of electrons in an atom with atomic number 11 and mass number 23 is: (a) 11 (b) 12 (c) 23 (d) 34

The most electronegative element among the following is: (a) Carbon (b) Nitrogen (c) Oxygen (d) Fluorine

The bond angle in the water molecule (H₂O) is approximately: (a) 180° (b) 109.5° (c) 104.5° (d) 120°

The hybridization of the central atom in BeCl₂ is: (a) sp (b) sp² (c) sp³ (d) dsp²

The number of valence electrons in a nitrogen atom is: (a) 3 (b) 5 (c) 7 (d) 10

Which of the following is a physical change? (a) Rusting of iron (b) Burning of a candle (c) Melting of ice (d) Digestion of food

A mixture of sugar and sand can be separated by: (a) Evaporation (b) Sublimation (c) Filtration (d) Dissolving in water, followed by filtration and evaporation

The law of definite proportions states that: (a) Elements combine in a fixed ratio by mass to form a compound (b) Mass is conserved in a chemical reaction (c) A given volume of gas contains the same number of molecules at the same temperature and pressure (d) Chemical reactions always occur in whole-number ratios

What is the number of moles of Na in 46 g of Na? (a) 1 mole (b) 2 moles (c) 0.5 moles (d) 46 moles

The mass of 1 molecule of H₂SO₄ is approximately: (a) 98 g (b) 98 amu (c) 98 kg (d) 98 moles

A buffer solution is a solution that resists a change in: (a) Volume (b) Temperature (c) pH (d) Concentration