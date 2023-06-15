NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here. 

Download NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Textbook PDF for Part 1 and 2
Download NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Textbook PDF for Part 1 and 2

Class 11 Latest NCERT Chemistry Textbook: NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training)  is the government authority that undertakes multiple responsibilities regarding education in India. NCERT publishes textbooks for students that schools follow to cover the subject curriculum. Recently after changes in the syllabi of educational boards like CBSE, NCERT has also revised its textbooks. Certain units, chapters and topics along with exercise questions have been dropped out from the traditional books. 

This article is for CBSE and other educational board students who follow NCERT textbooks. Here, students can check and download the latest and revised NCERT textbook for Class 11 Chemistry, Part 1 and Part 2. The NCERT rationalised content for Class 11 Chemistry is also attached for student reference to help them know what exactly has been deleted. Read further to download the NCERT Class 11 Chemistry textbook pdf.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Part I)

 

Chapter No.

Chemistry Part I Chapters (English)

Chemistry Part I Chapters (Hindi)

1

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

रसायन विज्ञान की वुफछ मूल अवधारणाएँ

2

Structure of Atom

परमाणु की संरचना

3

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 

तत्वों का वर्गीकरण एवं गुणधर्मों में आवर्तिता

4

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

रासायनिक आबंधन तथा आण्विक संरचना

5

Thermodynamics

ऊष्मागतिकी

6

Equilibrium

साम्यावस्था
 

Answers

 

 

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Part II)

 

Chapter No.

Chemistry Part II Chapters (English)

Chemistry Part II Chapters (Hindi)

7

Redox Reactions

अपचयोपचय अभिक्रियाएँ

8

Organic Chemistry – Some Basic

Principles and Techniques

कार्बनिक रसायन: वुफछ आधारभूत सिद्धांत तथा तकनीकें

9

Hydrocarbons

हाइड्रोकार्बन
 

Answers

उत्तर

 

Class 11 NCERT Chemistry Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chemistry- Part I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

 

136–159

 

Full Chapter

Chemistry- Part II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit IX: Hydrogen

 

284–298

 

Full Chapter

Unit X: s-Block Elements

 

299–314

 

Full Chapter

Unit XI: Some

p-Block Elements

 

315–333

 

Full Chapter

Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry

 

406–422

 

Full Chapter

 

