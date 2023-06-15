NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Chemistry Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Chemistry Textbook: NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) is the government authority that undertakes multiple responsibilities regarding education in India. NCERT publishes textbooks for students that schools follow to cover the subject curriculum. Recently after changes in the syllabi of educational boards like CBSE, NCERT has also revised its textbooks. Certain units, chapters and topics along with exercise questions have been dropped out from the traditional books.

This article is for CBSE and other educational board students who follow NCERT textbooks. Here, students can check and download the latest and revised NCERT textbook for Class 11 Chemistry, Part 1 and Part 2. The NCERT rationalised content for Class 11 Chemistry is also attached for student reference to help them know what exactly has been deleted. Read further to download the NCERT Class 11 Chemistry textbook pdf.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Part I)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Chemistry (Part II)

Class 11 NCERT Chemistry Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chemistry- Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 136–159 Full Chapter

Chemistry- Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit IX: Hydrogen 284–298 Full Chapter Unit X: s-Block Elements 299–314 Full Chapter Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements 315–333 Full Chapter Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry 406–422 Full Chapter

