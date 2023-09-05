Cancer: Know its Causes, Warning Signs, and Latest Treatment Strategies

Cancer Causes: Cancer is one of the main topics students study in their senior secondary biology class. This topic is important from the board's point of view as well as NEET's point of view. Read about cancer causes, signs, treatment, detection, and diagnosis here.

Cancer symptoms: Cancer is a disease that almost everyone has heard of. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. This disease is classified into various categories in terms of its origin and the organs it affects. Cancer can be caused by genetic as well as lifestyle factors. Recently, on August 29, 2023, the National Health Service England released a report regarding cancer treatment that says, "NHS world first rollout of cancer jab that cuts treatment time by up to 75%. This report highlighted new achievements in the field of medicine. According to this report, the cost of cancer treatment can now be slashed by up to three-quarters. They have called this cancer injection "anti-cancer injection," which requires 7 minutes to administer completely. To know the causes, warning signs, and latest treatment strategies, read this article. This article will be helpful for Class 12 Biology students of CBSE, ICSE and other boards who are preparing for boards and NEET examinations. To get more information related to this topic refer to the study material provided in the links below.

What is cancer?

Cancer is a disease that occurs when the cells of the body grow and multiply uncontrollably. These cells tend to detach from their original site and spread to other parts. This is how cancer spreads in the body.

Types of tumours

The uncontrolled growth of cells develops tumours in or on the body. Tumours whose cells possess cancerous properties are called malignant tumours. The other type of tumour is a benign tumour whose cells do not detach and spread in the body. To learn more about the terms used in cancer biology, refer to the NIH National Cancer Institute guide.

CHARACTERISTICS/TUMOURS BENIGN MALIGNANT Growth type Expansive Infiltrating Growth speed Slow (in general) Rapid (in general) Stabilisation Frequent Exceptional Structure Typical Atypical (dedifferentiation − anaplasia) Mitoses Rare + Typical Numerous + Atypical Evolution Local Local + General Metastasizing No Yes Local consequences Variable (compressions, ...) Severe (infiltration, destruction, necrosis, ...) General consequences None (exceptions : secretory tumours or at particular sites) Constant + severe (in the generalisation phase) Spontaneous evolution Usually favourable Always fatal Evolution after removal No recurrences Common recurrences

Source: nih.gov

Properties of cancer cells

Cancer cells show properties that are rarely found in normal body cells. They develop ways by which they can extract nutrients from the blood and thus flourish and spread in the body. The various properties of cancer cells are:

Metastasis

This is the ability of cancer cells to increase in number and spread from one place to another in the body. This property is generally observed in the cells of malignant tumours.

Invasive Growth

Cancer cells invade the surrounding tissues by digesting their exoskeleton and dividing uncontrollably. This is how they gain entry into the new tissue and make it cancerous.

Lack of contact inhibition

Normal cells stop dividing after they cover all the surfaces and make a single film. Cancer cells, on the other hand, do not stop dividing even if they come into contact with each other. They grow on the film and continue to multiply.

No Apoptosis

Apoptosis is the programmed cell death that occurs when a cell completes its life span. The cancer cells overcome this cycle and do not enter apoptosis. Thus, they never die.

Angiogenesis

The cancer cells have the ability to form their own circulatory tubes in the form of capillaries. These capillaries supply them with all the nutrients they need to grow.

Self Signaling

Cancer cells can synthesise their own growth hormones, which bind to their receptors and trigger their growth and multiplication.

No Differentiation

Differentiation of cells is done when cells cannot divide further and have been assigned a defined task. Such properties are missing in cancer cells.

Apart from these, there are various other properties of cancer cells that make them durable and unique. If you knew about these, then that would be enough.

Causes of cancer disease

According to NCERT, the transformation of normal cells into cancerous neoplastic cells may be induced by physical, chemical, or biological agents. Cancer can be caused by:

Oncogenic viruses

Some viruses have cancer-causing genes that can induce the uncontrolled division of cells when they enter the host. Such genes are called viral oncogenes. This is one of the causes of cancer.

Proto-oncogenes

These are the normal genes in the DNA that do not cause any harmful effects until exposed to their inducers. These genes become oncogenes and cause cancer when they come into contact with factors that activate them. Such factors can be environmental, biological, or lifestyle factors. These are some of the causes of cancer in a family.

Carcinogens

These are chemicals or biological agents that, when ingested into the body, alter the normal physiology and cause the normal body cells to become cancerous. For example, ionising (X-rays and gamma rays) and non-ionising (UV rays) radiation and chemical carcinogens are present in tobacco smoke

There could be other causes of cancer as well.

Warning Signs of Cancer

According to the WHO, some of the warning signs of cancer are:

Unusual bleeding/discharge

Blood in urine or stool

Discharge from any parts of your body, for example, the nipples, penis, etc.

A sore that does not heal

Sores that: don't seem to be getting better over time; are getting bigger; are getting more painful; are starting to bleed

Change in bowel or bladder habits

Changes in the colour, consistency, size, or shape of stools (diarrhoea, constipation)

Blood present in urine or stool

Lump in the breast or other part of the body

Any lump found in the breast when doing a self-examination.

Any lump in the scrotum when doing a self-exam.

Other lumps were found on the body.

Cancer detection and diagnosis

The detection of cancer starts with a suspicion when someone develops a tumour. The medical experts follow a set protocol to detect cancer. It starts in the following manner:

Biopsy and histopathological studies

In this, a piece of the tissue with cell overgrowth is collected and given to laboratory experts. The experts study the cells of the tissue and identify any abnormalities.

Cancer of the Internal Organs

The abnormal growth of internal organs is difficult to observe from the outside, so advanced techniques are required. For this, techniques like radiography (the use of X-rays), CT (computed tomography) scans, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) are very useful.

Computed tomography uses X-rays to generate a three-dimensional image of the internals of an object. MRI uses strong magnetic fields and non-ionising radiation to accurately detect pathological and physiological changes in living tissue.

Antibody-Based Detection

This is one of the techniques used in cancer detection, where antibodies specific to the cell surface receptors of cancer cells are designed and introduced into the body. These antibodies bind to the receptors and can even identify cancer-causing genes. Thus, it is helpful in the prevention of cancer at a very early stage, before it even starts to express itself. People with a history of cancer in their family use this technique to ensure they did not get those genes.

Types of Cancer

There are various cancer types, some of which are mentioned below. Check the list.

A

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Adolescents, Cancer in

Adrenocortical Carcinoma

AIDS-Related Cancers

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

AIDS-Related Lymphoma (Lymphoma)

Primary CNS Lymphoma (Lymphoma)

Anal Cancer

Appendix Cancer - see Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumours

Astrocytomas, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumour, Childhood, Central Nervous System (Brain Cancer)

B

Basal Cell Carcinoma of the Skin - see Skin Cancer

Bile Duct Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bone Cancer (includes Ewing Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma and Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma)

Brain Tumors

Breast Cancer

Bronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)

Burkitt Lymphoma - see Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

C

Carcinoma of Unknown Primary

Central Nervous System

Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Medulloblastoma and Other CNS Embryonal Tumors, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Primary CNS Lymphoma

Cervical Cancer

Childhood Cancers

Childhood Cardiac Tumors Treatment

Cancers of Childhood, Rare

Cholangiocarcinoma - see Bile Duct Cancer

Chordoma, Childhood (Bone Cancer)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

Chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Colorectal Cancer

Craniopharyngioma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma - see Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome)

D

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) - see Breast Cancer

E

Embryonal Tumors, Medulloblastoma and Other Central Nervous System, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer)

Ependymoma, Childhood (Brain Cancer)

Esophageal Cancer

Esthesioneuroblastoma (Head and Neck Cancer)

Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Extracranial Germ Cell Tumor, Childhood

Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumor

Eye Cancer

Intraocular Melanoma

Retinoblastoma

F

Fallopian Tube Cancer

G

Gallbladder Cancer

Gastric (Stomach) Cancer

Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Germ Cell Tumors

Childhood Central Nervous System Germ Cell Tumors (Brain Cancer)

Childhood Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors

Extragonadal Germ Cell Tumors

Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors

Testicular Cancer

Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

H

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Head and Neck Cancer

Heart Tumors, Childhood

Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer

Histiocytosis, Langerhans Cell

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hypopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

I

Intraocular Melanoma

Islet Cell Tumors, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

K

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer

L

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Laryngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Leukemia

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer (Non-Small Cell, Small Cell, Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, Pulmonary Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor, and Tracheobronchial Tumor)

Lymphoma

M

Male Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Melanoma, Intraocular (Eye)

Merkel Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer)

Mesothelioma, Malignant

Metastatic Cancer

Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary (Head and Neck Cancer)

Midline Tract Carcinoma With NUT Gene Changes

Mouth Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes

Multiple Myeloma/Plasma Cell Neoplasms

Mycosis Fungoides (Lymphoma)

Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic (CML)

Myeloid Leukemia, Acute (AML)

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Chronic

N

Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinus Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Nasopharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Neuroblastoma

Neuroendocrine Tumors (Gastrointestinal)

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

O

Oral Cancer, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer and Oropharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Osteosarcoma and Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma of Bone Treatment

Ovarian Cancer

P

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)

Papillomatosis (Childhood Laryngeal)

Paraganglioma

Paranasal Sinus and Nasal Cavity Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Parathyroid Cancer

Penile Cancer

Pharyngeal Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Pheochromocytoma

Pituitary Tumor

Plasma Cell Neoplasm/Multiple Myeloma

Pleuropulmonary Blastoma (Lung Cancer)

Pregnancy and Breast Cancer

Primary Central Nervous System (CNS) Lymphoma

Primary Peritoneal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pulmonary Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor (Lung Cancer)

R

Rare Cancers of Childhood

Rectal Cancer

Recurrent Cancer

Renal Cell (Kidney) Cancer

Retinoblastoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma, Childhood (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

S

Salivary Gland Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Sarcoma

Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Childhood Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Ewing Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Kaposi Sarcoma (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Osteosarcoma (Bone Cancer)

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Uterine Sarcoma

Sézary Syndrome (Lymphoma)

Skin Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Intestine Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Skin - see Skin Cancer

Squamous Neck Cancer with Occult Primary, Metastatic (Head and Neck Cancer)

Stomach (Gastric) Cancer

T

T-Cell Lymphoma, Cutaneous - see Lymphoma (Mycosis Fungoides and Sèzary Syndrome)

Testicular Cancer

Throat Cancer (Head and Neck Cancer)

Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Hypopharyngeal Cancer

Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Thyroid Cancer

Tracheobronchial Tumors (Lung Cancer)

Transitional Cell Cancer of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter (Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer)

U

Unknown Primary, Carcinoma of

Ureter and Renal Pelvis, Transitional Cell Cancer (Kidney (Renal Cell) Cancer

Urethral Cancer

Uterine Cancer, Endometrial

Uterine Sarcoma

V

Vaginal Cancer

Vascular Tumors (Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

Vulvar Cancer

W

Wilms Tumor and Other Childhood Kidney Tumors

Source: cancer.gov

New Advancements in Cancer Treatment: Latest Treatment Strategies

Students preparing for the NEET and other medical exams should be aware of the new advancements in the field. The cancer injection that treats cancer in 7 minutes is a new advancement in the field of oncology. NHS England announced this on August 29, 2023. National Health Service England said, "NHS in England will be the first health system in the world to roll out the seven-minute injection to hundreds of patients each year.

We would like to clarify that this treatment method is not going to cure the cancer in 7 minutes but only aims to reduce the treatment time. Currently, cancer patients take life-extending immunotherapy injections of atezolizumab (Tencentriq®) intravenously. This drug transfusion takes around 30 minutes, which can also extend to an hour if a healthcare expert faces difficulty accessing the vein.

But now, after the entry of cancer treatment with the injection of atezolizumab, hundreds of eligible patients are being treated within weeks. The reason is that now the experts are switching atezolizumab cancer injections from intravenous to subcutaneous (under the skin).

Drug treatment times for some cancer patients will be reduced by up to 75%, thanks to an NHS world-first injection that takes as little as seven minutes to administer.



This speedier treatment is great news for both patients and cancer teams!



Read more. https://t.co/0aSYbwUnLD pic.twitter.com/t0lPsdlLu9 — NHS England (@NHSEngland) August 29, 2023

What is atezolizumab?

Atezolizumab is an immunotherapy drug. This boosts the immune system of the patient and thus seeks to destroy the cancerous cells. This drug is currently given as a transfusion to NHS patients with lung, breast, liver, and bladder cancers.

Will this new treatment have a higher cost?

According to NHS England, “The faster treatment comes at no extra cost to the NHS thanks to the existing commercial deal negotiated between NHS England and the manufacturer Roche.”

Source: NHS England

This was the concept explainer for Class 12 Biology students to help them prepare better for NEET and other medical exams. We hope this article helped you resolve your concerns related to the topic of cancer.

