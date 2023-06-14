Top 10 AI Tools for School Students and Teachers 2023

Top AI Tools for Students: Check the latest and trendiest list of AI tools here for school students and teachers. Know the usage of one of the best AI tools for Holiday Homework 2023.

Top 10 AI Tools 2023: Nowadays when we talk about technology, AI takes the first place. Parents always see technology as a threat to their child’s development and learning skills as it owns the taboo of mind distractor. Do you really know what AI is and How can we use it to enhance students’ performance and learning? Well, if you are a teacher or a parent then we are here to absorb your worries and give teacher, parent and teacher-friendly suggestions on one of the best online available AI tools of 2023 for school students. If you are a student then let us guide you through the right and trendiest list of AI tools that you can use in your studies to make better and catchy assignments that too with error-free assurance.

It is the time of summer vacation and definitely one of the times for a student. It is almost the end of the holidays and you might be planning to start with your assignments or projects. But, who wants to put effort into homework after a blossom holiday vacation? We understand your concerns and are thus here to give you suggestions on certain AI tools that can be utilised in speeding the process of your assignment making. Read this article and know how you can do that.

What are AI Tools?

Let us start with the basic information on what AI tools are. AI stands for artificial intelligence. Artificial Intelligence is the technology that refers to the stimulation of human intelligence in machines. Such machines think and behave like humans. But, such machines lack human emotions or consciousness and out-of-the-box thinking and only a naturally created brain can think. Still, AI is matching human intelligence in many aspects. Software applications, platforms or frameworks that use artificial intelligence are called AI tools. Here we have provided the list of the top 10 AI tools that students can know about and use in their holiday homework and other academic tasks.

List of TOP 10 Student Friendly AI Tools

While surfing on the internet you will use a variety of AI tools but it becomes difficult to check which one will be of your benefit. After reading this small elaboration on the top 10 AI tools you will be able to judge the beneficence and thus can use them when and where required. Check the list of AI tools below for student help to enhance their learning, productivity and creativity.

1. MindMeister:

A collaborative mind-mapping tool that helps with brainstorming, idea organization, and concept visualization. Students can export their mind maps for presentations or additional study, collaborate with peers in real time, and include multimedia features.

2. TutorMe:

This AI-powered software delivers guidance on multiple subjects. Its highlighting feature is the use of AI to tutor students by using machine learning algorithms. This software platform tracks the student performance data and gives suggestions accordingly.

3. Wolfram Alpha:

Wolfram Alpha is a computational knowledge engine that offers data analysis, answers factual questions, and resolves mathematical issues. For students majoring in physics, chemistry, and other sciences, it can be a useful tool. Students of the science stream and other areas that require math can use this tool in completing their assignments and holiday homework.

4. Evernote:

It is a not-making AI-based application that helps in organizing and searching handwritten as well as typed content. Using this tool students can take notes, develop to-do-list, save web articles, and annotate PDFs. The app syncs across devices and allows easy retrieval of information.

5. TED-Ed:

It is an AI-powered educational platform that curates and recommends educational talks, lessons, and videos on a wide range of academic topics including main subjects. It helps students explore new topics, gain knowledge, and find inspiration from experts in various fields

6. Canva:

Earlier, students used to search for creative images to add to their projects which was a time-consuming and tedious task to do. Now with the entry of Canva, you can create your own images that are unique and appealing to help you gain good grades for better presentation. You can use this for free. Certain features of Canva are only available after paid subscription. The unpaid version will work fine for students to make their assignments and projects attractive.

7. Speechify:

Want to add audio to your presentation without evening speaking a single word? Then this tool is for you. Speechify converts text into audio thus, students and even teachers can use this tool to make presentations that are more informative and interactive.

8. Grammarly:

You may have heard of this name earlier but may be confused about exactly what it does. It is an AI-powered tool specially designed to help writers and content enthusiasts to ensure that their text is error free in terms of grammar, typos, sentence structure, and plagiarism. This AI tool also suggests better word choices, offers style and tone recommendations and detects plagiarism

9. Voicemaker:

Similar to Speechify is another AI tool named Voicemaker. This tool converts the text content into mp3/audio format. You find different voice options which you can select based on your interest and type of project. The free version has a limitation of 250 characters that can be converted into audio at once. You can download the mp3 into your system and use it as per your requirement.

10. Quillbot:

It is an AI tool for changing sentence structure without altering its meaning. We call it paraphrasing. Students who are not very efficient or confident with their written English language can use this tool to improve their sentence structure. The result generated by quillbot comes with a human touch and doesn’t leave any essence of AI interference.

The list of AI tools doesn’t end here as there are hundreds of them that you may find useful. The list mentioned was created as per students’ and teachers’ interests. This ranking of the top 10 AI tools is given based on their beneficence to school students and has no authorized report for the same.