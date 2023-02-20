What is ChatGPT: Definition, How to Use It

OpenAI's ChatGPT has garnered the attention of the whole world with its unique feature to answer the public's questions. Chat GPT full form is Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. With its wide range of uses, people have been keen on knowing what is ChatGPT, how to use it, whether it is free or one has to pay a fee to use it and many other questions. Let us answer to all your queries here.

Is ChatGPT free?

Yes, chat GPT is free to use. However, a paid version of Chat GPT has also been launched by OpenAI in the US. The paid version of chat GPT is termed ChatGPT Plus. People who wish to use the paid version of Chat GPT can use it by paying USD 20 per month. While people who do not intend to pay the price of using it can use the free version of the app.

How Can You Access ChatGPT?

ChatGPT can be accessed on your mobile browser or computer/laptop. Using ChatGPT is very easy. To know how to use chatGPT, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit https://chat.openai.com/auth/login to get started.

Step 2: Sign up on this website by entering your full name.

Step 3: Verify your account through a code sent to your mobile phone or email id.

Step 4: Once the verification is completed from your end, you can begin using it.

What kind of questions can you ask on ChatGPT?

In recent days, the hype around ChatGPT has accelerated to such a great extent that this tool has a huge potential in the near future. With so many uses of ChatGPT in daily life, it has garnered attention of people of every age group. Chat GPT generates human like responses through texts. It holds the capability of answering questions in a lucid and conversational tone. It can generate codes, write stories, poems, etc. It gives natural answers to generate responses in a way a human would provide. Let us have a look at some of the uses of ChatGPT:

Write codes

Do translations

Debug

Recommend you songs, party ideas, etc.

Write a compelling poem or prose

Help you prepare for a Law exam

Write an essay for your school or college project

Give you the recipe for your favourite dish

Give you the lyrics of any song

Is ChatGPT better than Google search?

Google search helps you to get suggested answers to your questions by giving you a list of websites that are relevant to your questions. On the other hand, ChatGPT gives you the to-the-point answers in a natural flow. It is like using a guidebook.

Much comparison has been made over ChatGPT vs Google search since the ChatGPT was launched. However, one should always do a deep analysis when using ChatGPT to get answers. Getting an answer through ChatGPT is getting raw text with no credible source of information or citation or link attached to it. One is advised to verify the answers when using it.

Every answer you get on google search works on its own large language models and algorithm and uses extensive AI to bring you the most credible information. One can say that ChatGPT creators will definitely modify it in the near future with more features to compete against google search.

What does it mean when ChatGPT is at capacity right now?

When users log in to the ChatGPT website, then they come across a message that displays “ChatGPT is at capacity right now”. This means that a large number of people are trying to use ChatGPT than the server’s capacity, thereby, resulting in accessing the site for some users. This in itself highlights the importance of ChatGPT across people. To avoid this, people can visit the site sometime later or refresh it periodically.

Other than getting a message of “ChatGPT is at capacity right now”, people also come across an error code 1020, network unavailable, etc. This happens as the chatbot’s servers are overwhelmed by the request volume that they receive.

Google Bard AI

To compete against the AI bot, Google launched its own AI which is Google Bard. It was launched in February 2023 and has been developed on the Lamda Model (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). This means that it can give answers to your questions in a conversational way, similar to ChatGPT.

However, within days of its launch, it was criticized for giving improper factual data. Hence, it is still in the development stage. Thus, in order to be used perfectly with 100% accuracy, google employees have been working tirelessly to compete with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Alternative

ChatGPT is not the first tool that has been developed to make work easier. Many other types of AI chatbots have been developed in the past that are capable of solving human problems.

Here is a list of tools that are the best ChatGPT alternatives: