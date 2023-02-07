Best Chat GPT Alternatives to Use in 2023

Chat GPT by OpenAI was released in November 2022. Since the day it was released, it has taken the world by storm. It has gained immense popularity in a very quick time span. Chat GPT full form is Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. If facts are to be believed, then Chat GPT has been inbuilt in such as way that it is able to interact with the users in a conversational way.

It gives natural answers that allow makes natural conversations with the chat GPT. The AI model chatGPT has taken the centre stage at the moment. However, even before this chatbot was launched, several alternatives have existed to help one out to get their queries answered. We have listed some of the best alternatives to chat GPT in this article.

Why go for a Chat GPT alternative?

ChatGPT has gained huge popularity within a short span of time It has got diverse benefits and is equipped of performing every task in a similar manner as that of humans. However, it has got limitations of its own as well. Hence, one should not rely 100% on it. Here are some of the limitations of using Chat GPT:

ChatGPT is incapable of giving you answers with that prior to 2021.

It cannot generate visuals or graphics. Thus, it gives you answers in text.

It does not take voice commands nor does it generates voice responses.

Chat GPT becomes unresponsive at times, i.e. due to heavy traffic. Thus, an error showing Chat GPT is at capacity or a down error message is shown.

The premium version of Chat GPT comes with a cost that everyone cannot subscribe to.

Know how to use Chat GPT

Best ChatGPT Alternatives in 2023

Undoubtedly, Chat GPT has taken over the entire world with its unique way of responding. However, there are other alternatives to chat GPT as well that one must try out. The alternative to chat GPT are custom built to perform a specific task that it has been designed for. Various alternatives to chat GPT are available such as YouChat, Character AI, Chinchilla, Replica, etc are available to the users. Let us look at some of the other alternatives to chat GPT.

Replica

Replika is another Chat GPT alternative that combines GPT 3 model and scripted dialogue content. It acts like a companion to you. With Replika , you can have discussions on any topic of your interest such as about love, life, your interest etc. In addition to having conversations, Replica has the ability to mimic the texting style of users. It even conducts video calls. In short, you can communicate with Replica as if it were a real person. One of the best things about Replica is that it is available for download on Google Play Store as well as on App Store.

Main Features of Replika

Let’s have a look at Replika's main features:

Replika understands a person in a better way if one chats frequently with it.

It even plays a video to talk to you.

You can also give a relationship status with Replica, i.e. you can make it as your friend, wife, sister, girlfriend, mentor, etc.

YouChat

Powered by OpenAI’s GPT 3, Youchat has similar capabilities as ChatGPT. It has the knowledge of a search engine as well as a chatbot. At YouChat, you will get answers about all the current events. It not only delivers accurate answers in the chat but also search results related to it. YouChat is capable of answering your questions even for the events after the year 2021 which is not performed by Chat GPT. Thus, YouChat has an edge over ChatGPT.

Main Features of YouChat

The main features of YouChat are as follows:

YouChat provided you the latest information and always stays up to date with the latest trend and news.

It provides you answers to generic queries.

It not only provides you with answers, but it also gives you search results related to your query.

ChatSonic

ChatSonic by Writesonic is the latest pre-trained dialogue response model that is built for a wide variety of conversations. It gives you updated answers to your queries that is integrated with Google. This free Chat GPT substitute uses NLP and machine learning to produce accurate insights as per the trend and event. ChatSonic is an advanced GPT3 chatbot that is equipped with the facility to provide you data that is accurate and reliable.

Jasper

Jasper is an AI content generation tool that comes with other services as well. This chat GPT alternative is based on GPT 3.5 with OpenAI as its partner. It is an excellent tool for people who are into advertisements, marketing, etc. You can write video scripts, tough twister, tell me joke kinds of functions. It even has the power to remember your past actions. It is available for free as well as has a paid plan.

Main Features of Jasper

The main features of Jasper are as follows:

Jasper is trained to answer facts only up to 2021. However, it was trained enough to provide you with content from 2021 and before.

The user interface is very easy, simple and convenient to use.

It has the ability to ember even your past conversations, hence, providing you with better context.

Character AI

This chat GPT alternative is based on a neural language model that has got multiple personalities to choose from to interact. This means that you can interact with characters such as Elon Musk, Socrates, Tony Stark, etc. Character AI will then change its personality according to the character you choose. It talks back to you in various voices depending on the character. It even has abuilt-in image generator for avatar creation.

Main Features of Character AI

The main features of Character AI are as follows:

You can carry on with random chats on Character AI.

It offers you a variety of characters to talk to, i.e. it takes inspiration from real and reel life people and changes its personality accordingly.

It is very fun to use it.

OpenAI Playground

OpenA Playground is a powerful tool that is capable of performing advanced functions such as the ability to select a specific language model to work with. However, this alternative to Unlike ChatGPT, OpenAI Playground is not meant for daily users as it provides immense customization. It is technical to use due to the availability of functions such as setting temperature, frequency penalty, number of tokens, stop sequences, etc. One must have a good knowledge of how to use it. However, it does give you accuracy and speed like chat GPT. You can definitely give it a try yourself.

Main Features of OpenAI Playground

Here are the major feature os OpenAI Playground:

OpenAI Playground gives you responses with speed and accuracy.

You have a range of language models to choose from.

It is very flexible to use.

DialoGPT

DialoGPT is y Microsoft that is a large-scale pre-trained dialogue response generation model. It is an alternative to chat GPT that is built for multi-turn conversations. It produces replies that can used in multipe dialogue exchanges.

Features of DialoGPT

Some of the main features of DialoGPT are as follows:

DialoGPT comprises of details that relate to the original prompt, much like the outputs of GPT-2.

It is highly conversational in nature.

DialoGPT gives you decent responses.

It is equipped with light-hearted and lively conversations that could suit your purpose.

Chinchilla

Chinchilla s yet another powerful ChatGPT alternative and is regarded as GPT 3 killer. It is based on transformer models and has been able to outperform ChatGPT on the mathematical MMLU dataset. Using Chinchilla is a great choice for those who wish to use a language model for reasoning or who like to create sophisticated AI art, search engine or writing tasks.

Main Features of Chinchilla

Some of the major features of Chinchilla that makes it a chive competition to Chat GPT are as follows:

Chinchilla requires less computing for fine-tuning and using it in the downstream applications which makes it easy to use.

It gives an accuracy of 70%.

Chinchilla is 3 times the size of OpenAI’s GPT-3.

Socratic by Google

Google’s Socratic is an extremely friendly chatbot that is an alternative to ChatGPT. It is highly useful for students who wish to complete a school assignment. It comes with fun illustrations that help one to understand things in a better way. However, Socratic is not designed to write an essay or story. One of the best parts about Socratic is that it is available on both iOS and Android.

Main Features of Socratic

Let’s have a look at Socratic's main features:

Socratic is capable of answering questions with images and graphics that make one understand things in a better way.

It generates a response only if the question is given with a proper explanation.

One has to pay a certain amount of fee to use it.

Latest Alternative to Chat GPT - Google’s Bard

With so many alternatives to ChatGPT, Google is the latest to join the bandwagon. On 6 February, Google announced its own powerful AI tool which is “bard”. It is believed, that it will give tough competition to Chat GPT. Bard is powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). It draws information from the web to provide fresh, updated and high-quality responses to one’s queries. It is not available at the moment for use by the public as it is in the testing stage.

However, Google will be “opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.” There is a huge difference between chat GPT and Google AI Bard. One will see the changes in them once bard is available for mass use.