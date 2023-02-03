How to Use Chat GPT: Step by Step Guide to Start Open AI ChatGPT

Chat GPT is an AI language model that is taking the world by storm. Know how to use Chat GPT, step-by-step process to use chat GPT, complete guide to use chat GPT, its full form.

How to use Chat GPT - Step By Step Procedure

The new AI chatbot which is Chat GPT has taken the world by storm with its remarkable use. If you are keen on trying out Chat GPT and want to know how to use Chat GPT, then here is a complete guide for you. This article is a complete step-by-step guide to using the AI tool.

Chat GPT is a newly launched AI chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. Chat GPT has been making headlines since the day it was launched due to the tasks that it is capable of performing. It gives you answers to every question of yours such as it will help you to plan a party, give you complete guidance in your school/college assignments, write code, etc. In fact, what is startling is the fact that it has shown its power by surpassing the law bar exam and also tackling Google’s coding test. Want to explore chat GPT more? You must go through this article and know how to use it.

How to use Chat GPT?

Chat GPT is simple and easy to use. One thing that you should keep in mind while using it is that you input statement questions in it. In order to use chat GPT, the first thing that you need to do is to create an account on OpenAI. Given below is the step-by-step guide to using chat GPT in a hassle-free manner.

Sign Up on OpenAI

The first step to use chat CGP is to sign up on OpenAI and create an account on it. Visit https://chat.openai.com/auth/login.

Create an account on ChatGPT

The following page will appear on your screen once you visit the OpenAI website. Click on the signup option. The following page will appear on your screen. Click on the sign-up option. In case the website is taking time to load, then refresh the page or check back after some time.

Verify your Account

After you have successfully signed up for ChatGPT, the next step is to verify your account. If you signed up through your email id then a verification email will be sent to your inbox. Follow the link sent to your mobile phone and complete the verification process. Fill up the details asked and proceed.

Use Chat GPT

After you have successfully created an account on Chat GPT, then the Chat GPT is free to use.

Know what is Chat GPT Full Form

How to use Chat GPT after Account Creation?

Now that you have successfully created an account on Chat GPT, you can begin to use it. It is simple and easy to use. Simply type any question that you wish to know about in the search bar.

For example, if you want to know about the recipe of a dish, then simply type your query in the search box.

Here is the screenshot of the Chat GPT search bar.

Can I use chat GPT on mobile?

Unfortunately, Chat GPT is unavailable on mobile phones at present. Thus, it cannot be found in Google Play Store for Android and Apple App store for iPhone. Chat GPT s still undergoing development. So, it can be only used on chat.openai.com.

Is Chat GPT free to use?

Yes, Chat GPT is free to use. As per some estimations, OpenAI spends approximately $3 million per month to continue its use for the people. However, OpenAI has also introduced its premium version which will be chargeable in the coming future.

