What is the difference between May Day and Labor Day in the U.S. 2025. Read this article to understand the difference between May Day vs Labor Day in the United States. Learn about the origins of these days, how each day is celebrated and why Labor Day is recognised as the official U.S. labor holiday in September.

May Day and Labor Day are celebrated to honor workers and the labor movement for their work every year. Although, both are very different holidays and observed on separate dates. International Workers' Day is also famously known as May day. It is celebrated worldwide on May 1st to celebrate the struggles and achievements of workers. On the other hand, Labor Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September, designed to honor American workers and their contribution.

Understanding different history and customs behind these holidays helps to make it clear why the US chooses to celebrate labor in September instead of May.

What is the difference between May Day vs Labor Day?

May Day and Labor Day are both holidays that honor workers, but they have distinct origins and traditions. Understanding their differences helps clarify why the U.S. celebrates Labor Day in September, while many countries observe May Day on May 1st.

May Day (May 1) honors international labor solidarity linked to the Haymarket Affair, whereas Labor Day (first Monday in September) celebrates American workers with a more neutral, less political tone.

Aspect

May Day (May 1)

Labor Day (1st Monday in Sept)

Origin

International labor movement, Haymarket Affair

American labor movement, less politicized

Political association

Linked to socialism and labor rights activism

More neutral, focuses on workers’ achievements

Federal Holiday in the U.S.

No

Yes

Typical celebrations

Protests, rallies

Parades, family events, sales

What are the Origins of May Day vs Labor Day?

May Day, celebrated on May 1st, originated from the international labor movement in the late 19th century. It commemorates the Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886, where workers striking for an eight-hour workday faced violent suppression. This event inspired global labor solidarity, making May Day a symbol of workers' rights and activism worldwide.

Labor Day in the U.S. was established in the 1880s as a less politically charged holiday. First celebrated in September, it honors American workers and their contributions with parades and public events. The holiday was created to promote worker recognition without the socialist ties associated with May Day, emphasizing a more neutral celebration of labor achievements.

Why does the U.S. celebrate Labor Day instead of May Day?

The U.S. government chose Labor Day in September partly to distance itself from May Day’s association with socialism and labor unrest. Labor Day was first celebrated in 1882 and made a federal holiday in 1894. This change allowed America to celebrate workers’ rights in a more neutral manner, focusing on achievements without the political tensions tied to May Day.

Labor day parades

Labor Day Parades in the United States

How are May Day and Labor Day celebrated differently in the U.S.?

May Day is not an official federal holiday in the U.S. but remains important for immigrant and activist communities, often marked by marches and rallies. Labor Day is widely celebrated with family gatherings, parades, and retail sales, symbolizing the end of summer and honoring workers’ contributions to the nation’s prosperity.

Conclusion

May Day and Labor Day both celebrate workers, but with different histories and meanings in the U.S. May Day is a global day of labor solidarity with political roots, while Labor Day is a uniquely American holiday that honors workers in a less contentious context. Understanding these differences highlights America’s distinctive way of recognizing the labor movement and its ongoing legacy.

    FAQs

    • What historical event is linked to the origin of May Day?
      +
      May Day is linked to the Haymarket Affair and international labor solidarity.
    • Is May Day a federal holiday in the U.S.?
      +
      No, May Day is not officially recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S.
    • Q1: When is Labor Day celebrated in the U.S.?
      +
      Labor Day falls on the first Monday in September each year.

