MEET Counselling 2025: Second Merit List Issued for MEd, Admissions on Oct 17 and 18

MEET counselling 2025: Patna University has announced the second merit list for the Masters of Education Entrance Test 2025. Candidates who have applied for the second round counselling for admissions to MEd programmes can visit the official website to check the merit list.

As per the details provided, candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list must complete the counselling and admission process from October 17 to 18, 2025. The second round merit list is released as a PDF document. The list of students allotted seats along with their application number, date of birth, gender, category, allotted category and entrance marks are mentioned.

MEET 2025 Second merit list is available on the official website - pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the MEd Second Merit List 2025 through the direct link given here.