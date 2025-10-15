SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
MEET Counselling 2025: Second Merit List Issued for MEd, Admissions on Oct 17 and 18

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 15, 2025, 12:56 IST

Patna University has announced the second merit list for MEd counselling. Candidates can check the second merit list PDF for admissions on the official website. 

MEET Counselling 2025: Second Merit List Issued for MEd Programme
Key Points

  • Download second merit list for MEd Admissions at pup.ac.in
  • Candidates must complete counselling and admission by October 18
  • Second Merit List issued for other PG programmes on official website

MEET counselling 2025: Patna University has announced the second merit list for the Masters of Education Entrance Test 2025. Candidates who have applied for the second round counselling for admissions to MEd programmes can visit the official website to check the merit list.

As per the details provided, candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list must complete the counselling and admission process from October 17 to 18, 2025. The second round merit list is released as a PDF document. The list of students allotted seats along with their application number, date of birth, gender, category, allotted category and entrance marks are mentioned.

MEET 2025 Second merit list is available on the official website - pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the MEd Second Merit List 2025 through the direct link given here.

MEET 2025 MEd Second Merit List - Click Here

How to Download MEd Second Merit List 2025

The MEET 2025 second merit list for MEd programme admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the merit list PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website for Patna University Admissions

Step 2: Click on the 2nd merit list link provided

Step 3: Scroll down to MEd Merit List link

Step 4: The merit list PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Second Merit List Issued for Other Programmes

Along with the merit list for the MEd programmes, Patna University has also issued the second merit list for the following courses - LLB, BLIS, MLIS, LLM, MCA, MJMC, PGDISM and M.Sc.Biotechnology. Counselling and admission for all these courses are to be completed by October 17 and 18, 2025. 

