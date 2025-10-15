MEET Counselling 2025: Second Merit List Issued for MEd, Admissions on Oct 17 and 18

Key Points
- Download second merit list for MEd Admissions at pup.ac.in
- Candidates must complete counselling and admission by October 18
- Second Merit List issued for other PG programmes on official website
MEET counselling 2025: Patna University has announced the second merit list for the Masters of Education Entrance Test 2025. Candidates who have applied for the second round counselling for admissions to MEd programmes can visit the official website to check the merit list.
As per the details provided, candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list must complete the counselling and admission process from October 17 to 18, 2025. The second round merit list is released as a PDF document. The list of students allotted seats along with their application number, date of birth, gender, category, allotted category and entrance marks are mentioned.
MEET 2025 Second merit list is available on the official website - pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the MEd Second Merit List 2025 through the direct link given here.
MEET 2025 MEd Second Merit List - Click Here
How to Download MEd Second Merit List 2025
The MEET 2025 second merit list for MEd programme admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the merit list PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website for Patna University Admissions
Step 2: Click on the 2nd merit list link provided
Step 3: Scroll down to MEd Merit List link
Step 4: The merit list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Second Merit List Issued for Other Programmes
Along with the merit list for the MEd programmes, Patna University has also issued the second merit list for the following courses - LLB, BLIS, MLIS, LLM, MCA, MJMC, PGDISM and M.Sc.Biotechnology. Counselling and admission for all these courses are to be completed by October 17 and 18, 2025.
