AP School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh School Closed For Two Days Ahead of PM’s Visit

Andhra Pradesh will shut down all government and private schools and educational institutions in all four mandals of the state for two days following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit. The schools of Kurnool Rural, Kurnool Urban, Kallur, and Orvakal will be closed tomorrow, October 16, 2025 in the view of the visit, where the PM will address a meeting at Nannur toll plaza. Along with the school holidays, the exams scheduled for studbets in these days have been deferred to Ocotber 21 and 22, 2025.

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16

The Prime Minister will visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam and Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam in Srisailam and inaugirate multiple national development projects worth INR 13,430 crore in Kurnool.

These projects in Andhra Pradesh will demonstrate the central government's dedication to improving regional infrastructure, boosting industrialization, and fostering inclusive socio-economic growth.