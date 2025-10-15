AP School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh School Closed For Two Days Ahead of PM’s Visit

Key Points
- All government and private schools in four mandals in AP will be closed on October 16 and 17, 2025.
- The closure is for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Schools and colleges are expected to be closed on October 20, 2025.
Andhra Pradesh will shut down all government and private schools and educational institutions in all four mandals of the state for two days following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit. The schools of Kurnool Rural, Kurnool Urban, Kallur, and Orvakal will be closed tomorrow, October 16, 2025 in the view of the visit, where the PM will address a meeting at Nannur toll plaza. Along with the school holidays, the exams scheduled for studbets in these days have been deferred to Ocotber 21 and 22, 2025.
PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16
The Prime Minister will visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam and Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam in Srisailam and inaugirate multiple national development projects worth INR 13,430 crore in Kurnool.
These projects in Andhra Pradesh will demonstrate the central government's dedication to improving regional infrastructure, boosting industrialization, and fostering inclusive socio-economic growth.
Andhra Pradesh Diwali School Holidays 2025
Schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain shut on October 20, 2025 on the occasion of Diwali. Some institutions and organisations may grant a day off on October 18, 2025 for Dhana Trayodashi, followed by October 19, 2025, Sunday as a three-day festive break.
The following table carries the expected upcoming holidays in the state:
|
Festival/ Occasion
|
Dates
|
Duration
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
October 20, 2025
|
1 Day
|
Christmas Holidays
|
December 23 - 27, 2025
|
5 Days
|
Sankranti Holidays
|
January 10 - 18, 2026
|
9 Days
|
Summer holidays
|
April 24 - June 11, 2026 (expected)
|
~50 Days
