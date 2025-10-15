Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 15, 2025, 15:31 IST

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: SMS Medical College revised the Rajasthan NEET-UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule. Candidates can fill choices and deposit security online at rajugneet2025.com by October 19, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised Round 3 schedule has been released.
Key Points

  • Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised Round 3 schedule has been released.
  • Candidates can fill choices and deposit security online at rajugneet2025.com.
  • The deadline for online submission is October 19, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Sawai Man Singh Medical College has revised the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule. Candidates will be able to fill their choices and deposit a security amount online on the official website at rajugneet2025.com by October 19, 2025.

The verification of fresh or remaining candidates belonging to PwD, defence, para-military, and NRI categories will also be held today. MCC revised the state-wise NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 after addition of new MBBS seats to the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the information related to Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised schedule

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

rajugneet2025.com

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

State 

Rajasthan 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Provisional merit list release date

October 15, 2025

Choice-filling start date 

October 15, 2025

Security deposit 

UR/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/MBC Govt. seats: INR 50,000

Management quota: INR 2,00,000 

NRI: INR 5,00,000 

Private Medical: INR 5,00,000

BDS course: INR 10,000 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule

Students can check the revised schedule for Rajasthan MBBS, BDS admissions 2025 here:

Event

Date

Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix

October 14, 2025

Publishing of provisional merit list and scheduling of document verification for PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidates.

October 14, 2025

Document Verification (PwD/Defence/NRI) at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur (as per official website notification).

October 15, 2025 9 AM onwards

Publishing of Merit List (PwD/Defence/NRI) after document verification.

October 15, 2025

Payment of security deposit

October 15 - 19, 2025 till 2 PM

Online choice filling (including multiple modifications allowed).

October 15 - 19, 2025 till 5 PM

Publishing of third round allotment information.

October 27, 2025

Downloading of allotment order, fee payment by allotted candidates, deposition of one-year tuition fee, reporting at allotted college with original documents, 2 application copies, allotment letter, and other required paperwork at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur.

October 28 - November 1, 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Official Notice

