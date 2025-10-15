Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Sawai Man Singh Medical College has revised the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule. Candidates will be able to fill their choices and deposit a security amount online on the official website at rajugneet2025.com by October 19, 2025.

The verification of fresh or remaining candidates belonging to PwD, defence, para-military, and NRI categories will also be held today. MCC revised the state-wise NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 after addition of new MBBS seats to the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the following table carrying the information related to Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: