Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today at rajugneet2025.com

Key Points
- Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised Round 3 schedule has been released.
- Candidates can fill choices and deposit security online at rajugneet2025.com.
- The deadline for online submission is October 19, 2025.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Sawai Man Singh Medical College has revised the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 schedule. Candidates will be able to fill their choices and deposit a security amount online on the official website at rajugneet2025.com by October 19, 2025.
The verification of fresh or remaining candidates belonging to PwD, defence, para-military, and NRI categories will also be held today. MCC revised the state-wise NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 after addition of new MBBS seats to the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the following table carrying the information related to Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised schedule
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajugneet2025.com
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Choice-filling start date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Security deposit
|
UR/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/MBC Govt. seats: INR 50,000
Management quota: INR 2,00,000
NRI: INR 5,00,000
Private Medical: INR 5,00,000
BDS course: INR 10,000
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule
Students can check the revised schedule for Rajasthan MBBS, BDS admissions 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix
|
October 14, 2025
|
Publishing of provisional merit list and scheduling of document verification for PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidates.
|
October 14, 2025
|
Document Verification (PwD/Defence/NRI) at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur (as per official website notification).
|
October 15, 2025 9 AM onwards
|
Publishing of Merit List (PwD/Defence/NRI) after document verification.
|
October 15, 2025
|
Payment of security deposit
|
October 15 - 19, 2025 till 2 PM
|
Online choice filling (including multiple modifications allowed).
|
October 15 - 19, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Publishing of third round allotment information.
|
October 27, 2025
|
Downloading of allotment order, fee payment by allotted candidates, deposition of one-year tuition fee, reporting at allotted college with original documents, 2 application copies, allotment letter, and other required paperwork at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur.
|
October 28 - November 1, 2025
Related Stories
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Official Notice
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation