SSC Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk (JSA/LDC) Result Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 15, 2025, 16:42 IST

SSC JSA, LDC Result 2025 has been released by the  Staff Selection Commission for the Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination on its official website. Check the pdf download link and other details here. 

SSC JSA, LDC Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final result for the Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the final result pdf from the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in.

The Commission had conducted Computer Based Examination of Junior Secretariat Assistant/ Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (CSCS, DoPT) on June 15,2025.

SSC JSA, LDC Result 2025 PDF

Once the result is released, applicants can download the PDF from the SSC website. To do this, they are required to visit the 'Result Section.

SSC LDC result 2025  Result PDF

How to Download SSC Result 2025 ?

  • Go to SSC Website i.e https://ssc.gov.in/
  • Click on ‘Recruitment’ link available on the homepage
  • Click on Result Download Link
  • Download your Result PDF and save the same for future reference. 

