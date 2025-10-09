List of Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World

Zoos are essential for conservation, education, and research of wildlife. On a global scale, many zoos have developed past just the exhibition of animals to instead create conservation parks that house and protect endangered species while educating the public about nature and ecology. These massive zoos are actually an extensive zoological garden (zoological, adjective meaning 'the science of animals') and consists of many thousands of animals from all parts of the globe in wonderful exhibits with natural habitats and modern amenities. The largest zoos typically occupy hundreds of acres, and contain species that are as small as a tiny reptile to gigantic elephants. Here is the Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World in 2025 based on land, diversity of species, and specific conservation activities. These institutions show the wonderful locations where people and the natural world engage in some of the best educational and sustainable interactions.

Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World Here is the complete list of the top 10 largest zoos in the world based on the latest reports and data by World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) along with the location, country and area of land in acres: Rank Zoo Name Location Area (Approx.) 1 Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Omaha, Nebraska, USA 130 acres 2 Berlin Zoological Garden Berlin, Germany 86 acres 3 Toronto Zoo Ontario, Canada 710 acres 4 Beijing Zoo Beijing, China 220 acres 5 Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Ohio, USA 580 acres 6 Bronx Zoo New York, USA 265 acres 7 Moscow Zoo Moscow, Russia 53 acres 8 San Diego Zoo Safari Park California, USA 1,800 acres 9 Arignar Anna Zoological Park Chennai, India 1,265 acres 10 National Zoological Gardens Pretoria, South Africa 210 acres

1. San Diego Zoo Safari Park, USA With an estimated area of about 1,800 acres, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is one of the largest zoological parks in the world. The park is home to more than 3,500 animals from 400 different species, and it is organized as open-range habitats. The park is famous for its success in breeding programs for the rhino and the condor, and it is the global leader in wildlife conservation through the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which works toward raising awareness of ecotourism and sustainability. 2. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, India Located near Chennai, Arignar Anna Zoological Park is 1,265 acres in size and is the largest zoo in India. Established in 1855, the park is home to more than 2,500 species of animals, birds, and reptiles. In addition to having naturalistic enclosures and forested areas, the park provides a semi-wild experience. The zoo actively participates in breeding programs for endangered species such as the lion-tailed macaque and Bengal tiger to educate the public and promote conservation.

3. Toronto Zoo, Canada With a land area of 710 acres, the Toronto Zoo is Canada’s biggest zoological park and is regarded as an example of best practice by zoologists all around the world. The zoo inspires conservation and wildlife education with its seven geographic regions of over 5,000 animals from 450 species. The focus of the zoo is education and sustainability through special polar bear, orangutan, and giant panda exhibits. 4. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, USA Covering 580 acres in Ohio, the globally recognized Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is unique for its collection of 10,000 animals from over 600 species. The zoo is a leader in conservation initiatives and operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre natural reserve. The zoo engages people of all ages with animal care, sustainability, and award-winning immersive exhibits such as the Heart of Africa and Shores & Aquarium.