List of Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World

Zoos are essential for conservation, education, and research of wildlife. On a global scale, many zoos have developed past just the exhibition of animals to instead create conservation parks that house and protect endangered species while educating the public about nature and ecology. These massive zoos are actually an extensive zoological garden (zoological, adjective meaning 'the science of animals') and consists of many thousands of animals from all parts of the globe in wonderful exhibits with natural habitats and modern amenities. The largest zoos typically occupy hundreds of acres, and contain species that are as small as a tiny reptile to gigantic elephants.
Here is the Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World in 2025 based on land, diversity of species, and specific conservation activities. These institutions show the wonderful locations where people and the natural world engage in some of the best educational and sustainable interactions.
Check Out: List of Top 7 Rarest Flowers in the World
Top 10 Largest Zoos in the World
Here is the complete list of the top 10 largest zoos in the world based on the latest reports and data by World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) along with the location, country and area of land in acres:
|
Rank
|
Zoo Name
|
Location
|
Area (Approx.)
|
1
|
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
|
Omaha, Nebraska, USA
|
130 acres
|
2
|
Berlin Zoological Garden
|
Berlin, Germany
|
86 acres
|
3
|
Toronto Zoo
|
Ontario, Canada
|
710 acres
|
4
|
Beijing Zoo
|
Beijing, China
|
220 acres
|
5
|
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
|
Ohio, USA
|
580 acres
|
6
|
Bronx Zoo
|
New York, USA
|
265 acres
|
7
|
Moscow Zoo
|
Moscow, Russia
|
53 acres
|
8
|
San Diego Zoo Safari Park
|
California, USA
|
1,800 acres
|
9
|
Arignar Anna Zoological Park
|
Chennai, India
|
1,265 acres
|
10
|
National Zoological Gardens
|
Pretoria, South Africa
|
210 acres
1. San Diego Zoo Safari Park, USA
With an estimated area of about 1,800 acres, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is one of the largest zoological parks in the world. The park is home to more than 3,500 animals from 400 different species, and it is organized as open-range habitats.
The park is famous for its success in breeding programs for the rhino and the condor, and it is the global leader in wildlife conservation through the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which works toward raising awareness of ecotourism and sustainability.
2. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, India
Located near Chennai, Arignar Anna Zoological Park is 1,265 acres in size and is the largest zoo in India. Established in 1855, the park is home to more than 2,500 species of animals, birds, and reptiles. In addition to having naturalistic enclosures and forested areas, the park provides a semi-wild experience. The zoo actively participates in breeding programs for endangered species such as the lion-tailed macaque and Bengal tiger to educate the public and promote conservation.
3. Toronto Zoo, Canada
With a land area of 710 acres, the Toronto Zoo is Canada’s biggest zoological park and is regarded as an example of best practice by zoologists all around the world. The zoo inspires conservation and wildlife education with its seven geographic regions of over 5,000 animals from 450 species. The focus of the zoo is education and sustainability through special polar bear, orangutan, and giant panda exhibits.
4. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, USA
Covering 580 acres in Ohio, the globally recognized Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is unique for its collection of 10,000 animals from over 600 species. The zoo is a leader in conservation initiatives and operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre natural reserve. The zoo engages people of all ages with animal care, sustainability, and award-winning immersive exhibits such as the Heart of Africa and Shores & Aquarium.
5. Bronx Zoo, USA
The Bronx Zoo, located within the Bronx borough of New York City, encompasses 265 acres and is home to over 6,000 animals from around the world. Opened in 1899, the Bronx Zoo continues to be one of the world’s largest identified urban zoos.
The innovative exhibits in the Bronx Zoo, like the Congo Gorilla Forest and Tiger Mountain, represent an urban zoo’s commitment to conservation and wildlife education. The Bronx Zoo also has various initiatives-enrichment, veterinary, and research programs recover endangered species and preserve wildlife across the globe.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation