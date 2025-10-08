UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 7 Rarest Flowers in the World

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 8, 2025, 14:32 IST

The natural world holds extraordinary beauty in its rarest flowers. Some bloom infrequently, exist in specific environments, or face extinction due to habitat loss. From the glowing Jade Vine to the ghostly Ghost Orchid, these wonders highlight nature's fragility and diversity. This document lists the top seven rarest flowers globally, detailing their locations and unique characteristics.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rarest Flowers in the World
Rarest Flowers in the World

The natural world is full of extraordinary beauty, and flowers are among the most amazing creations. Some flowers are very common and simple to find, while others might only exist in a few of the world's secret corners. While many are admired for their beauty, some rare blooms are also appreciated for their mystery, delicacy, or characteristics. 

Many bloom once every few years, live only in certain environments, or might even go extinct because of habitat loss. From the glowing petals of the Jade Vine to the ghostly appeal of the Ghost Orchid, these flower wonders remind us of how fragile and diverse nature is. Here is a list of the top seven rarest flowers in the world.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Glowing Flowers in the World

Top 7 Rarest Flowers in the World

Here is the complete list of the top 7 rarest flowers in the world, along with the country they are found in and their unique feature that makes them so unique: 

Rank

Flower Name

Found In

Unique Feature

1

Middlemist’s Red

China, UK, NZ

Only two exist

2

Kadupul Flower

Sri Lanka

Blooms at night

3

Ghost Orchid

Florida, Cuba

Leafless, rare bloom

4

Rafflesia Arnoldii

Indonesia

Largest single flower

5

Jade Vine

Philippines

Blue-green petals

6

Chocolate Cosmos

Mexico

Chocolate fragrance

7

Rothschild’s Orchid

Borneo, Malaysia

Collector’s treasure

1. Middlemist’s Red Flower

The World's Rarest Flower Only Grows in Two Locations Around the World

The Middlemist's Red is often recognized as the rarest flower on the planet, with only two documented specimens of this flower; one is in the UK, and another in New Zealand. This species originated in China and produces striking pink-red flowers.

The rarity of this flower has resulted from its being nearly extinct in its natural habitat. The plant is only sustained in cultivation, and every bloom of this flower is a rare opportunity to witness a species that is nearly lost.

2. Kadupul Flower

Queen of the night (Kadupul Flower) – Lakpura®

The Kadupul flower, known as the "Queen of the Night," only blooms after midnight and dies before dawn on the day it blooms. This flower mainly exists in Sri Lanka, and its fragile white flower gives off a divine fragrance during its bloom.

Because of its short life-span and delicate nature, it cannot be picked or preserved. This adds to its beauty and rarity. The flower represents purity, beauty, and transience that cannot be owned only witnessed. 

3. Ghost Orchid

11 Enchanting Quirks of the Rare Ghost Orchid

The Ghost Orchid is a rare, leafless plant that inhabits Florida and Cuba, as well as other places in the Caribbean. When it blooms, its flowers appear suspended in the air, which gives it an eerie, ghostlike appearance.

It requires specific fungi and conditions to grow and survive, making it incredibly difficult to propagate. Furthermore, its unpredictable bloom, combined with its endangered status, makes it one of the rarest flowers in the world.

4. Rafflesia Arnoldii

Which Type of Plant Produces the Largest Flowers? - Mike's Evergreen, Inc.

Rafflesia Arnoldii is native to the rainforests of Indonesia and is known as the largest single flower in the world. It can reach a diameter of up to three feet and produces a very strong smell of rotting flesh to attract pollinators.

In fact, it is also known as the "Corpse Flower." Its rarity is due to the fact that it can only grow under certain species of host vine, which only exist in certain areas. Its incredibly large size and unusual smell make it an unforgettable natural wonder.

5. Jade Vine

Strongylodon macrobotrys - Wikipedia

The Jade Vine, or Strongylodon macrobotrys, originates from the Philippines, and is well known for its fascinating turquoise-green hanging flowers that appear as if clusters of beautiful jade have been gathered together. It can be found in tropical rainforests, and it is bat-pollinated.

The plant is now extremely rare due to deforestation and habitat loss. With its beautiful color and graceful shape, the jade vine is a botanical treasure and symbolizes rare beauty and fragility of nature.

Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News