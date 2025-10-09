There Are Three Bananas Hidden Among Pikachus! Can You Spot Them In 15 Seconds?

Picture puzzles are good to give your brain a quick mental workout. Regularly solving puzzles can rewire your brain, as these strengthen your memory, focus, neural connections, and mental speed. Studies show that solving picture puzzles can enhance both the left and right sides of the brain. When you engage with a picture puzzle, you use logical and creative skills to decipher the solution. Neurologists share that solving puzzles can certainly help you concentrate better if you spend an hour or two daily doing puzzles. Puzzles challenge you to think critically and engage areas of your brain to solve problems and concentrate on finding the solution without getting distracted. Picture puzzles for kids can help boost their motor skills, hand-eye coordination, memory, and attention span and also make learning fun for them. Solving puzzles also teaches them to be patient and persistent through challenges. This helps them to develop resilience.

So with all these many benefits, if you are still not solving picture puzzles, then you are seriously missing out on some good brain games. That is why we take this as an opportunity to bring you some fun and tricky puzzles to solve. Here is your challenge for today! Only those with 20/20 vision can spot all three bananas hidden among the Pikachus in 15 seconds or less. If you believe you are sharp-sighted, attentive, and good at spotting hidden details in any visual scene, then take this picture puzzle test to prove it! Can You Spot Three Bananas Hidden In This Cartoon Of Pikachus In 15 Seconds? Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle is simple and straightforward: Find three bananas hidden among Pikachus. Sounds easy? But it is far from it. Even the people with sharpest vision and high IQs failed to spot all three bananas in 15 seconds. Some took 60 seconds to find them all.

So now you can gauge the difficulty level of this puzzle. Still up for the challenge? Set a timer and find a quiet place. No distractions. The image is filled with Pikachus. But do not be distracted by the cuteness overload in this picture. You have to outsmart the 99 per cent of people who failed to find the bananas. So focus is the key here. Scan the image thoroughly. Divide the image into sections if need be. Observe each section carefully. Look for subtle differences in colour and shape. Now the Pikachus and bananas share the same colour theme, so it might get tricky to differentiate them. Keep an eye out for the shape of bananas. The bananas might be camouflaged and partially hidden so scan the Pikachus ears or tail. Any thing that looks like a banana, you may zoom in to get a closer look.