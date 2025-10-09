JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10th Science Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. The syllabus is designed to help students prepare effectively for their board exams, which will be conducted for a total of 100 marks over a duration of 3 hours.
It includes detailed topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, along with marks distribution for each unit, making it easier for students to prioritize and plan their studies. The JKBOSE Syllabus 2025 for class 10th also provides clarity on numerical problems, practical concepts, and theoretical portions. Students can download the complete JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the link provided here for convenient access and thorough preparation.
Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students can follow the given steps to download the JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: In the Student Corner Section, click on the syllabus section.
Step 3: Select Class 10th, and download the JKBOSE Syllabus 2025-25 PDF.
JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students preparing for the JKBOSE Class 10 Science exam 2025-26 can use this comprehensive syllabus to plan their studies effectively. It covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with marks distribution and detailed topics for each unit. This table will help students focus on important concepts and allocate their time wisely for better preparation.
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Physics
|
Unit 1: Light – Reflection and Refraction (08 Marks)
|
Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, image formation, use of spherical mirrors. Sign conventions for spherical mirrors, relation between focal length and radius of curvature; mirror formula (numerical problems), magnification. Refraction of light, refraction through a glass slab, refractive index, conditions for no refraction. Spherical lenses, image formation, sign conventions, lens formula (numerical problems), magnification (numerical problems), power of a lens (numerical problems).
|
Unit 2: The Human Eye and the Colorful World (05 Marks)
|
Human eye; power of accommodation; defects of vision and their correction. Glass prism (refraction and dispersion). Atmospheric refraction, twinkling of stars, color of sun at sunrise and sunset.
|
Unit 3: Electricity (06 Marks)
|
Concept of electric charge; electric current; electric potential and potential difference; Ohm’s law and its experimental verification; resistance and its dependence; combination of resistances (series and parallel) (numerical problems). Heating effect of current, electric power and energy (numerical problems).
|
Unit 4: Magnetic Effects of Current (07 Marks)
|
Experiment; magnetic field and field lines. Magnetic field due to a current-carrying conductor – straight, coil (loop), solenoid (qualitative only). Force on a current-carrying conductor in a magnetic field. Domestic electric circuits.
|
Chemistry
|
Unit 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations (06 Marks)
|
Chemical equation, writing and balancing chemical equations. Types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, oxidation and reduction. Effects of oxidation and reduction in everyday life, e.g., corrosion and rancidity.
|
Unit 2: Carbon and its Compounds (08 Marks)
|
Bonding in carbon, covalent bond, allotropes of carbon. Versatile nature of carbon; saturated and unsaturated hydrocarbons; chains, branches, and rings; homologous series and nomenclature. Chemical properties of carbon compounds: combustion, oxidation, addition, substitution reactions. Important compounds: ethanol and ethanoic acid (properties). Soaps and detergents.
|
Unit 3: Metals and Non-metals (07 Marks)
|
Physical properties of metals and non-metals. Chemical properties of metals: reaction with water, air, acids, salts; reactivity series. Cause of reactivity. Properties of ionic compounds. Occurrence, extraction, and enrichment of ores. Extraction of metals per activity series; refining of metals. Corrosion and its prevention.
|
Unit 4: Acids, Bases and Salts (05 Marks)
|
Idea about acids and bases; chemical properties: action of acids on metals, metal carbonates, metal hydrogen carbonates. Similarities in acids and bases; reaction with water. Strength of acids and bases; pH, its importance. Idea of salts, their family and pH. Chemicals from common salts: sodium hydroxide, baking soda, washing soda; hydrated salts, Plaster of Paris.
|
Biology
|
Unit 1: Life Processes (08 Marks)
|
What are life processes? Nutrition – autotrophic and heterotrophic; human nutrition. Respiration. Transportation: in plants. Excretion: in humans and plants.
|
Unit 2: Control and Co-ordination (06 Marks)
|
Animals – nervous system, reflex action, human brain; protection of tissues; role of nervous tissue. Coordination in plants: immediate response to stimulus, movements due to growth. Hormones in animals.
|
Unit 3: How do Organisms Reproduce? (06 Marks)
|
Importance of variation. Asexual reproduction in unicellular organisms: fission, fragmentation, regeneration, vegetative propagation, budding, spore formation. Sexual reproduction: why sexual mode? Flowering plants and human reproduction. Male and female reproductive systems. Fertilization and reproductive health.
|
Unit 4: Heredity (03 Marks)
|
Accumulation of variation during reproduction. Heredity: inherited traits, rules of inheritance, Mendel’s contribution. Expression of traits. Sex determination.
|
Unit 5: Our Environment
|
Effect of human waste on environment. Ecosystem components, food chains and webs. Impact of human activities. Ozone layer depletion. Managing garbage.
Download Link:
|
JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
This JKBOSE Syllabus is a complete roadmap for Class 10 Science preparation. Students can use it to organize their study schedule efficiently. Downloading the PDF ensures easy access and thorough exam readiness.
