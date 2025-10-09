JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10th Science Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. The syllabus is designed to help students prepare effectively for their board exams, which will be conducted for a total of 100 marks over a duration of 3 hours.

It includes detailed topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, along with marks distribution for each unit, making it easier for students to prioritize and plan their studies. The JKBOSE Syllabus 2025 for class 10th also provides clarity on numerical problems, practical concepts, and theoretical portions. Students can download the complete JKBOSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the link provided here for convenient access and thorough preparation.