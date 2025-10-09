Board Date Sheet 2025-26 LIVE: CISCE, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Other State Boards Time Table Soon, Check Update!

Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10th and 12th board exam schedules for the 2025-26 academic year can expect updates soon. This live blog will provide real-time information on the release of date sheets from major boards across India. Keep an eye out for announcements from CISCE (ICSE/ISC), UP Board, Maharashtra SSC/HSC, Gujarat GSEB, Tamil Nadu and other state boards including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.
As the exam season approaches, typically beginning in February-March 2026, students should regularly check this space for official notifications. We'll bring you direct links to download PDF timetables as soon as they are released, helping you stay informed about your specific exam dates and plan your studies effectively. Don't miss any crucial updates – bookmark this page for all the latest news on your board exams.
Key Updates for Board Exams 2026
Datesheets are incredibly important because they provide a clear, official schedule for the final board examinations, acting as a critical roadmap for both students and the entire education system.
- The schedule immediately helps students identify the gaps between subjects, allowing them to prioritize their final revision plan. Students know exactly how much time they have between papers to focus on their weakest or highest-weightage subjects.
- The fixed dates and times enable students to conduct timed practice (mock tests) under realistic conditions, which is crucial for managing the three-hour exam duration effectively.
- Schools use the datesheet to plan the internal administration of practical exams, pre-board exams, syllabus completion deadlines, and teacher deployment.
- The schedule allows for coordination with external events, such as ensuring that the Class 12 exams are completed before major entrance examinations (like JEE or NEET) to facilitate better preparation for students.
