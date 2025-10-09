Board Date Sheet 2025-26 LIVE: CISCE, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Other State Boards Time Table Soon, Check Update!

Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10th and 12th board exam schedules for the 2025-26 academic year can expect updates soon. This live blog will provide real-time information on the release of date sheets from major boards across India. Keep an eye out for announcements from CISCE (ICSE/ISC), UP Board, Maharashtra SSC/HSC, Gujarat GSEB, Tamil Nadu and other state boards including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

As the exam season approaches, typically beginning in February-March 2026, students should regularly check this space for official notifications. We'll bring you direct links to download PDF timetables as soon as they are released, helping you stay informed about your specific exam dates and plan your studies effectively. Don't miss any crucial updates – bookmark this page for all the latest news on your board exams.

Key Updates for Board Exams 2026

Datesheets are incredibly important because they provide a clear, official schedule for the final board examinations, acting as a critical roadmap for both students and the entire education system.