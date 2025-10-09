Board Date Sheet 2025-26 LIVE: CISCE, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Other State Boards Time Table Soon, Check Update!

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Oct 9, 2025, 16:28 IST

Board Date Sheet 2025-26 LIVE updates for various boards are anticipated shortly. This includes CISCE (ICSE/ISC), UP Board, Maharashtra SSC/HSC, Gujarat GSEB, and Tamil Nadu TNDGE. Other state boards like Kerala, MP, and Bihar will also release their timetables soon. Students can expect to download PDFs and check exam dates. Preparation for Class 10th and 12th exams, scheduled to commence in February-March 2026, is advised.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Major state and central boards, CISCE, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu boards to release Class 10th and 12th date sheets soon.
  • Exams for Class 10th and 12th are tentatively scheduled to commence in February-March 2026.
  • This live blog will provide immediate updates and direct links to download PDF timetables as soon as they are officially announced.

Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10th and 12th board exam schedules for the 2025-26 academic year can expect updates soon. This live blog will provide real-time information on the release of date sheets from major boards across India. Keep an eye out for announcements from CISCE (ICSE/ISC), UP Board, Maharashtra SSC/HSC, Gujarat GSEB, Tamil Nadu and other state boards including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

As the exam season approaches, typically beginning in February-March 2026, students should regularly check this space for official notifications. We'll bring you direct links to download PDF timetables as soon as they are released, helping you stay informed about your specific exam dates and plan your studies effectively. Don't miss any crucial updates – bookmark this page for all the latest news on your board exams.

Key Updates for Board Exams 2026

Datesheets are incredibly important because they provide a clear, official schedule for the final board examinations, acting as a critical roadmap for both students and the entire education system.

  • The schedule immediately helps students identify the gaps between subjects, allowing them to prioritize their final revision plan. Students know exactly how much time they have between papers to focus on their weakest or highest-weightage subjects.
  • The fixed dates and times enable students to conduct timed practice (mock tests) under realistic conditions, which is crucial for managing the three-hour exam duration effectively.
  • Schools use the datesheet to plan the internal administration of practical exams, pre-board exams, syllabus completion deadlines, and teacher deployment.
  • The schedule allows for coordination with external events, such as ensuring that the Class 12 exams are completed before major entrance examinations (like JEE or NEET) to facilitate better preparation for students.
LIVE UPDATES
  • Oct 9, 2025, 16:28 IST

    Tamil Nadu (TN SSLC/HSC) Date Sheet 2025-26 Update

    The TN SSLC (Class 10) public exams 2026 are expected to be held between March - April, 2026. The HSC (Class 12) exams are expected in March. The date sheet is expected to be released around October 2025. Practical exams for Class 12 are tentatively scheduled for February 2026 

  • Oct 9, 2025, 16:12 IST

    Maharashtra (MSBSHSE SSC/HSC) Date Sheet 2025-26 Update

    The tentative time table for both SSC and HSC is expected to be published in November 2025. The registration process for Class 10 (SSC) started in September and closed in October, while Class 12 (HSC) registration started on October 1, 2025.

  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:21 IST

    CISCE (ICSE/ISC) Date Sheet: Expected Soon

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the date sheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams shortly. The date sheet will be published as a PDF on the official website, cisce.org. The exams assess practical application and conceptual clarity.

     

  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:12 IST

    Gujarat (GSEB SSC/HSC) Date Sheet 2025-26 Update

    The GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams for 2026 are scheduled to take place between February and March 2026. The detailed timetable is expected to be released in October 2025. The schedule will be available in PDF format on the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

  • Oct 9, 2025, 14:19 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2025-26 Update (Tentative Dates)

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the tentative schedule for its 2026 exams. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17, 2026. All papers will be held in a single morning shift starting at 10:30 am. The CBSE exams are planned to be conducted in two phases, with the second phase specifically for improvement.

    Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Tentative Subject-wise Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

  • Oct 9, 2025, 14:00 IST

    JKBOSE 12th Exam Date Sheet 2025-26: Download Class 12 Exam Time Table

    The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the 12th class / +2 examination timetable for the academic year 2025-26. This long-awaited date sheet gives students clarity on exam dates, subjects, and timing so they can plan their preparations accordingly.

    Check: JKBOSE 12th Exam Date Sheet 2025-26

  • Oct 9, 2025, 13:54 IST

    JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025 OUT, Check Here!

    The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 Annual October-November 2025 session exams. Download the JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025 for Annual Regular Oct-Nov SSE exams. Get the complete timetable PDF from jkbose.nic.in, with exams from November 3 to 27, 2025, and 15% syllabus relaxation.

    Check: JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025

As the 2025-26 board exams draw near, this platform will serve as your essential resource for all date sheet updates. Bookmark this page to stay ahead with timely information and direct download links for your Class 10th and 12th exam schedules.

