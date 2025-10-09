RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 -The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official Class 12 Business Studies syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. Students preparing for their Class 12 examinations can now directly download the complete syllabus from this article, ensuring immediate access to vital study information.  

JKBOSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025

JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This comprehensive syllabus provides a clear roadmap for students, ensuring they, along with teachers and parents, have ample time to prepare and plan for the upcoming academic year. This initiative highlights JKBOSE's dedication to delivering quality education and transparent guidelines that align with the board's educational standards and objectives.

JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

80

3 Hours

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

3 Hours

JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 

Part

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks (Theory)

Key Sub-topics (Concepts Only)

A

1

Nature and Significance of Management

16

Concept, Objectives, Importance; Management as Science, Art and Profession; Levels of Management; Management Functions; Coordination.

Principles and Functions of Management (50 Marks)

2

Principles of Management

  

Concept and Significance; Fayol's Principles; Taylor's Scientific Management (principles and techniques).
 

3

Business Environment

  

Concept and Importance; Dimensions (Economic, Social, Technological, Political, Legal); Demonetisation.
 

4

Planning

14

Concept, Importance, Limitations; Planning Process; Types of Plans (Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, etc.).
 

5

Organising

  

Concept and Importance; Organising Process; Structure (Functional and Divisional); Delegation; Decentralisation.
 

6

Staffing

20

Concept and Importance; Staffing Process; Recruitment; Selection; Training and Development (methods).
 

7

Directing

  

Concept and Importance; Elements of Directing (Supervision, Motivation - Maslow, Incentives, Leadership - styles, Communication - barriers).
 

8

Controlling

  

Concept and Importance; Relationship with Planning; Steps in Control Process.

B

9

Financial Management

15

Concept, Role, Objectives; Financial Decisions (Investment, Financing, Dividend); Financial Planning; Capital Structure; Fixed and Working Capital.

Business Finance and Marketing (30 Marks)

10

Financial Markets

15

Financial Markets (Money Market, Capital Market); Stock Exchange (Functions, Trading Procedure); SEBI (Objectives, Functions).
 

11

Marketing Management

15

Concept, Functions, Philosophies; Marketing Mix (Product, Price, Physical Distribution, Promotion - Advertising, Personal Selling, etc.).
 

12

Consumer Protection

  

Concept and Importance; Consumer Protection Act 2019 (Meaning of Consumer, Rights, Redressal Machinery, Role of NGOs).

C

-

Project Work

20

One compulsory project based on the course content.

TOTAL

    

100 Marks

(80 Theory + 20 Project)

JKBOSE Class 12th Business Studies  Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section

Type of Question

Marks Per Question

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Word Limit (Approx.)

A

Objective Type/MCQ

1

8

8

N/A

B

Short Answer Type (SA-I)

3

4

12

20 to 30 words

C

Short Answer Type (SA-II)

4

5

20

100 to 150 words

D

Long Answer Type (LA-I)

6

4

24

150 to 200 words

E

Long Answer Type (LA-II)

8

2

16

150 to 200 words

TOTAL

    

23

80

  

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – https://jkbose.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”

Step 3  -  Select Class 12 and choose Business Studies from the subject list.

Step  4 -  Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.

Also check - JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26


