JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This comprehensive syllabus provides a clear roadmap for students, ensuring they, along with teachers and parents, have ample time to prepare and plan for the upcoming academic year. This initiative highlights JKBOSE's dedication to delivering quality education and transparent guidelines that align with the board's educational standards and objectives.

JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern

Component Maximum Marks Time Allowed Theory 80 3 Hours Internal Assessment 20 — Total 100 3 Hours