JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This comprehensive syllabus provides a clear roadmap for students, ensuring they, along with teachers and parents, have ample time to prepare and plan for the upcoming academic year. This initiative highlights JKBOSE's dedication to delivering quality education and transparent guidelines that align with the board's educational standards and objectives.
JKBOSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26
|
Part
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks (Theory)
|
Key Sub-topics (Concepts Only)
|
A
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
16
|
Concept, Objectives, Importance; Management as Science, Art and Profession; Levels of Management; Management Functions; Coordination.
|
Principles and Functions of Management (50 Marks)
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
Concept and Significance; Fayol's Principles; Taylor's Scientific Management (principles and techniques).
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
Concept and Importance; Dimensions (Economic, Social, Technological, Political, Legal); Demonetisation.
|
4
|
Planning
|
14
|
Concept, Importance, Limitations; Planning Process; Types of Plans (Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, etc.).
|
5
|
Organising
|
Concept and Importance; Organising Process; Structure (Functional and Divisional); Delegation; Decentralisation.
|
6
|
Staffing
|
20
|
Concept and Importance; Staffing Process; Recruitment; Selection; Training and Development (methods).
|
7
|
Directing
|
Concept and Importance; Elements of Directing (Supervision, Motivation - Maslow, Incentives, Leadership - styles, Communication - barriers).
|
8
|
Controlling
|
Concept and Importance; Relationship with Planning; Steps in Control Process.
|
B
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
15
|
Concept, Role, Objectives; Financial Decisions (Investment, Financing, Dividend); Financial Planning; Capital Structure; Fixed and Working Capital.
|
Business Finance and Marketing (30 Marks)
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
15
|
Financial Markets (Money Market, Capital Market); Stock Exchange (Functions, Trading Procedure); SEBI (Objectives, Functions).
|
11
|
Marketing Management
|
15
|
Concept, Functions, Philosophies; Marketing Mix (Product, Price, Physical Distribution, Promotion - Advertising, Personal Selling, etc.).
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
Concept and Importance; Consumer Protection Act 2019 (Meaning of Consumer, Rights, Redressal Machinery, Role of NGOs).
|
C
|
-
|
Project Work
|
20
|
One compulsory project based on the course content.
|
TOTAL
|
100 Marks
|
(80 Theory + 20 Project)
JKBOSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Type of Question
|
Marks Per Question
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Word Limit (Approx.)
|
A
|
Objective Type/MCQ
|
1
|
8
|
8
|
N/A
|
B
|
Short Answer Type (SA-I)
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
20 to 30 words
|
C
|
Short Answer Type (SA-II)
|
4
|
5
|
20
|
100 to 150 words
|
D
|
Long Answer Type (LA-I)
|
6
|
4
|
24
|
150 to 200 words
|
E
|
Long Answer Type (LA-II)
|
8
|
2
|
16
|
150 to 200 words
|
TOTAL
|
23
|
80
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – https://jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose Business Studies from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
