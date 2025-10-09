PM VIKAS Scheme: Full Form, Objective, Launch Date, Components & Features

PM VIKAS Scheme 2025: The Government of India, through the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has launched the PM VIKAS Scheme to empower minority and artisan communities. This central sector scheme focuses on skill development, leadership training, and entrepreneurship opportunities across India. It is divided into four key components. It aims to benefit around 9 lakh candidates during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle (2025-26). What Is PM VIKAS Scheme? The PM VIKAS Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Virasaat Ka Samvardhan) is a government initiative designed to empower artisan and minority communities across India. The scheme focuses on skill development, entrepreneurship, and leadership training, while also promoting the preservation of traditional arts and crafts. Its main goal is to support the growth and socio-economic development of minority communities.

The PM VIKAS Scheme brings together five existing programs to strengthen its impact: Seekho aur Kamao

USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development)

Hamari Dharohar

Nai Roshni

Nai Manzil The scheme provides financial assistance to minorities and artisans by consolidating these programs. It also aligns with the Skill India Mission and collaborates with other ministries, including Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, and Education. This ensures overall development in areas with high minority populations. PM VIKAS Scheme Objectives The PM VIKAS Scheme aims to empower minority and artisan communities across India through a range of focused initiatives. The following are its key objectives: Skill Development: Providing targeted training in demand-driven courses to enhance employability and livelihood opportunities for minority and artisan communities.

Educational Support: Offering formal education and certifications for school dropouts up to 8th, 10th, and 12th grades through open schooling, helping improve literacy rates.

Leadership and Entrepreneurship: Empowering women by training 2 lakh women and creating 10,000 business mentors (‘Biz Sakhis’) to encourage entrepreneurship in minority communities.

Cultural Preservation: Promoting and safeguarding traditional arts, crafts, literature, documents, and manuscripts to maintain their relevance in modern markets.

Infrastructure Development: Developing sustainable model art and craft villages that combine arts, tourism, and commerce, generating employment, entrepreneurship, and livelihood opportunities.

PM VIKAS Scheme Components The PM VIKAS Scheme is structured into four main components to support the development of minority and artisan communities across India: Skilling and Training It is divided into two main trainings: Traditional Training: It is Focused on preserving arts and crafts (previously USTTAD and Hamari Dharohar).

Non-Traditional Skilling: Provides modern skill training for employment opportunities (previously Seekho aur Kamao). Leadership and Entrepreneurship It Encourages leadership development and entrepreneurship among minority communities, especially women (previously Nai Roshni). Education It offers educational support and formal certifications to school dropouts (previously Nai Manzil). Infrastructure Development It establishes Hub and Spoke model villages that integrate arts, tourism, and commerce to boost livelihoods and economic growth.