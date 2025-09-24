PM SVANidhi Scheme: Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Benefits & New Rules

PM SVANidhi Scheme: PM SVANidhi is a central sector scheme (CSS) launched by the Central Government to support the street vendors. It is a micro-credit scheme launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2020. The beneficiaries will get collateral free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 for one year tenure, with subsequent loans of ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 with a 7% interest subsidy. The scheme aims to promote digital transactions among the street vendors.

PM SVANidhi Scheme Launched In Which Year

PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched on 1st June 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to provide financial support to street vendors.

PM SVANidhi Scheme Eligibility

The applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to be eligible to apply for the PM SVANidhi Scheme. The following are the eligibility criteria: