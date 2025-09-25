Lado Lakshmi Yojana Registration 2025 Begins on App: Check Steps by Step Process to Get Rs. 2100 Per Month to Haryana Women

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana: The Haryana Chief Minister launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) on 25 September 2025. The CM has also launched the DDLLY App for the applicants to register. The yojana is only for women aged 23 years and above. The beneficiaries will receive a monthly amount of ₹2,100. The CM has announced that the amount will be received in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from 01 November onwards.

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from Panchkula on 25 September 2025. Alongside, he also launched the Lado Lakshmi App to register for the scheme. The applicants can only register through the mobile app. No other means of registration will be accepted. There is no need to visit the Saral Centre or CSCs.