Lado Lakshmi Yojana Registration 2025 Begins on App: Check Steps by Step Process to Get Rs. 2100 Per Month to Haryana Women

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 25, 2025, 14:16 IST

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Registration for the Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana has started from 25 September onwards. Applicants can register through the Lado Lakshmi app. Check the details about the yojana like application process, eligibility criteria, award amount, etc. in this article.

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana: The Haryana Chief Minister launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) on 25 September 2025. The CM has also launched the DDLLY App for the applicants to register. The yojana is only for women aged 23 years and above. The beneficiaries will receive a monthly amount of ₹2,100. The CM has announced that the amount will be received in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries from 01 November onwards.

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from Panchkula on 25 September 2025. Alongside, he also launched the Lado Lakshmi App to register for the scheme. The applicants can only register through the mobile app. No other means of registration will be accepted. There is no need to visit the Saral Centre or CSCs.

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Eligibility

The applicants need to meet certain eligibility requirements like the annual family income, residency, gender, and age limit to be considered eligible for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. The details are mentioned below:

  • Gender: The applicant must be a female only.

  • Age: Women aged 23 years or above can apply.

  • Family Income: The annual family income should not exceed ₹1,00,000.

  • Resident: The applicant must be a resident of Haryana state.

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana Apply

The applicants who are eligible to apply for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana can complete their registration process by downloading the Lado Lakshmi Application on their smartphones through google playstore.

Haryana Lado Lakshmi Yojana Update

As per the CM’s statement, the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi app has been downloaded by 50,000 users and around 8,000 women have registered for the DDLLY scheme.


