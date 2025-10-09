JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 on its official website. This updated syllabus provides a complete overview of the topics, marking scheme, and exam structure for the upcoming academic session. It is designed to help students strengthen their language skills, enhance vocabulary, and improve comprehension, writing, and grammar abilities. The syllabus also aims to promote creativity and appreciation for Hindi literature through prose, poetry, and creative writing sections. Students are advised to go through the entire syllabus carefully to prepare effectively and score well in the JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Exam 2025-26. Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the given below steps to download the JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.

Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes and download PDF. JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 Students appearing for the JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Exam 2025–26 should go through the latest syllabus carefully to understand the topics and marking scheme. This syllabus helps students enhance their reading, writing, and comprehension skills while building a strong foundation in Hindi language and literature. पाठ्यक्रम उद्देश्य (Syllabus Objectives) छात्रों का भाषा के प्रति ज्ञान, रुचि एवं अभिव्यक्ति कौशल का विकास करना इस पाठ्यक्रम का मुख्य उद्देश्य है। यह छात्रों में श्रवण, वाचन, लेखन, भाषण एवं बौद्धिक क्षमताओं के विकास को प्रोत्साहित करता है।

गद्य (Prose) साहित्य के विभिन्न विधाओं से परिचित होना।

साहित्य के अध्ययन से नैतिक मूल्यों का विकास।

भाषा की शुद्धता और शैलीगत अभिव्यक्ति का ज्ञान।

गद्यांशों से भावार्थ, शीर्षक, संक्षेपण आदि का अभ्यास।

शब्दार्थ, पर्यायवाची एवं व्युत्पन्न शब्दों की समझ। काव्य (Poetry) कवियों के भाव, कल्पना एवं शिल्प को समझने की क्षमता विकसित करना।

काव्य की पंक्तियों में प्रयुक्त अलंकार, छंद, रस आदि का ज्ञान।

कविताओं के सारांश व भावार्थ लिखने का अभ्यास।

कविताओं में सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मानवीय मूल्यों की पहचान। सृजनात्मक लेखन (Creative Writing) (क) मौखिक अभिव्यक्ति की योग्यता भाषण, वाद-विवाद, संवाद, वार्तालाप एवं साक्षात्कार लेखन।

कहानी, निबंध, पत्र लेखन एवं लेख लेखन।

श्रवण-लेखन अभ्यास।

लघु रूपों में लेखन – संवाद, सूचना, विज्ञापन, रिपोर्ट आदि।

10 अंकों का मौखिक मूल्यांकन। (ख) पठन-लेखन का विकास

छात्रों को रुचि के अनुसार सही उच्चारण में पाठ पढ़ने का अभ्यास।

अनुच्छेद व संक्षिप्त लेखन में दक्षता।

विभिन्न विषयों पर अनुच्छेद लेखन।

शब्द ज्ञान, पर्यायवाची एवं विलोम शब्दों का प्रयोग।

लेखन की शुद्धता, रचनात्मकता एवं प्रभावशीलता का विकास।

प्रश्नों के सही उत्तर देने की क्षमता।

अभिव्यक्ति में आत्मविश्वास और मौलिकता का विकास।

व्याकरणिक शुद्धता पर ध्यान। JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi Marks Distribution 2025-25 The JKBOSE Class 10th Hindi exam pattern for the academic year 2025–26 is designed to assess students’ reading, writing, grammar, and creative expression skills. The following table highlights the detailed marks distribution for better understanding. खंड विषय अंक A गद्यांश व पद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न 20 B व्याकरण 15 C रचनात्मक लेखन (निबंध, पत्र, संवाद आदि) 15 D दीर्घ उत्तरी प्रश्न (पाठ्यपुस्तक से) 30 कुल 80 आंतरिक मूल्यांकन मौखिक, प्रोजेक्ट, उपस्थिति आदि 20 कुल योग 100