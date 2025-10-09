School Holiday on 10th October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 10th October, 2025: Schools in a number of Indian states are taking brief breaks as the joyous month of October continues because of regional celebrations, prolonged Dasara holidays, and regional weather disruptions. In Karnataka, Haryana, Noida, and portions of West Bengal, schools are anticipated to stay closed on Friday, October 10, 2025. The celebration coincides with the ongoing Dasara and Durga Puja vacations in the southern and eastern parts of India, as well as Karwa Chauth, a significant festival celebrated throughout North India.
There will be a regional holiday for Karwa Chauth in Haryana and Noida, while Karnataka schools continue their extended Dasara vacation. Some districts in West Bengal are closed because of landslide warnings and excessive rainfall.
State-Wise School Holiday on 10th October
-
Karnataka: Karnataka schools will already be closed from October 10th for the Dasara holidays, which the state government has extended for government and aided schools through October 18, 2025.
-
West Bengal: Due to landslides and intense monsoon rains, many areas of West Bengal, particularly the Darjeeling region, are closing their schools from October 8 to 10.
-
Karwa Chauth is listed as a regional holiday in Haryana's October 2025 holiday calendar, which is also available for Noida (UP NCR region).
-
Some sources claim that there is a holiday in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, even though the city is a part of the National Capital Region (NCR). This is because some schools observe Delhi/NCR holidays. The user has noted that Haryana Noida is on holiday.
-
Other states: Beyond ongoing festival breaks or local adjustments, there are no officially announced state-wide holidays for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, or Punjab on October 10.
-
Depending on local customs, certain schools in states where Karwa Chauth is more widely observed may close.
About Karwa Chauth 2025 & Its Holiday
-
The observance of Karwa Chauth, also called Karaka Chaturthi, is scheduled for October 10, 2025.
-
In observance of this Hindu holiday, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for their husbands' longevity and health.
-
Many states in North India, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, mark Karwa Chauth as a restricted or regional holiday. Some schools may close or provide staff and students who are fasting leave.
School Holiday Status: 10 October 2025
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Status
|
Reason / Notes
|
Karnataka
|
Confirmed: Schools Closed
|
Extended Dasara holiday until 18 Oct
|
West Bengal (Darjeeling region)
|
Closed
|
Rain, landslides: part of 8 to 10 Oct closure
|
Haryana
|
Holiday / regional holiday
|
Karwa Chauth is marked in Haryana’s October holiday list
|
Noida / NCR region
|
Likely closed or local holiday
|
Some sources suggest Noida schools observe Karwa Chauth holiday
|
Other states (Kerala, Maharashtra, etc.)
|
Open / regular schedule
|
Unless a local order is issued, no statewide holiday confirmed
Several states will close their schools on October 10, 2025, for a combination of weather-related cancellations and holiday celebrations. Because Karnataka has extended Dasara holidays, it will be off. Rain and landslides have caused schools in West Bengal, particularly Darjeeling, to remain closed for three days. Karwa Chauth is a regional holiday in Haryana, and schools in Noida and the National Capital Region are probably going to observe it as well. Unless local authorities declare otherwise, schools are expected to operate on their regular schedule in states where there is no official observance or weather impact.
In order to find out if their school is affected by the vacation, parents and students in the impacted areas should keep up with state and district announcements as well as school policies.
Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation