School Holiday on 10th October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 10th October, 2025: Schools in a number of Indian states are taking brief breaks as the joyous month of October continues because of regional celebrations, prolonged Dasara holidays, and regional weather disruptions. In Karnataka, Haryana, Noida, and portions of West Bengal, schools are anticipated to stay closed on Friday, October 10, 2025. The celebration coincides with the ongoing Dasara and Durga Puja vacations in the southern and eastern parts of India, as well as Karwa Chauth, a significant festival celebrated throughout North India.

There will be a regional holiday for Karwa Chauth in Haryana and Noida, while Karnataka schools continue their extended Dasara vacation. Some districts in West Bengal are closed because of landslide warnings and excessive rainfall.