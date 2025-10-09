RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Bihar STET Cutoff 2025: Check Previous Year Qualifying Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 9, 2025, 17:02 IST

Bihar STET Cutoff is the minimum score to be achieved by exam-takers to be declared qualified. General category candidates require at least 50% to pass, whereas the minimum qualifying marks for reserved categories differ. Check Bihar STET Previous Year Cutoff Trends here.

Bihar STET Cut Off
Bihar STET Cutoff 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in the coming months. As per the sources, the STET 2025 exam will take place from October 4 to 25, 2025. After the test is over, the authorities will release the Bihar STET cutoff marks and results on the official website. The cutoff marks vary for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and Women categories. Till the cutoff marks for 2025 are announced, candidates can check the Bihar STET previous year cutoff marks to ascertain the competition level and expected cutoff marks. Along with this, they can also check the minimum qualifying percentage to know the scores required to excel in the written exam.

Check: Bihar STET Exam Date 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Centre list

Bihar STET Cutoff 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) organises the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) to gauge the candidate’s eligibility for Secondary teachers (Class 9-10) and Higher Secondary teachers (Class 11-12). Candidates who score more than or equivalent to the STET cutoff will only be declared qualified in the test. Those who qualify this test will be awarded the STET eligibility certificate. Various parameters are considered when deciding the cutoff, such as the number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, marks obtained in the exam, etc. Candidates eyeing this exam should also analyse the Bihar STET previous year cutoff marks to set realistic goals in their preparation.

Also Check:

Bihar STET Syllabus

Bihar STET Eligibility

Bihar STET Previous Year Cutoff Category Wise 

The Bihar STET Cutoff is the minimum marks that a test-taker must achieve in order to be declared successful. Candidates who are preparing for this exam should be aware of the past cutoff as it can help them anticipate the expected cutoff and adjust their strategies accordingly. It helps them determine the change in past trends along with overall competition and difficulty level over the years. The cutoff marks for general category test-takers are greater compared to those for reserved categories. Given below are the Bihar STET Previous Year Cutoff across different categories:

Bihar STET Cut Off 2024

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

75

BC

68.25

OBC

63.75

SC/ ST/ PwD

60

Women

60

How to Check Bihar STET Cutoff 2025?

The Bihar STET Cutoffs are made available online in a PDF document for all categories only on the official portal. Those who have participated in this test should check the PDF to determine their qualifying status as per their category. Refer to the instructions below to view the cutoff marks for the Bihar STET exam.

  • Go to the official BSEB website.

  • Click on the “STET 2025 Cutoff” link under “Important Links” on the main page.

  • The category-wise cutoff will be visible on the desktop.

  • Download the cutoff file for future reference.

Factors Affecting Bihar STET Cutoff 2025

Exam authorities consider several factors when deciding the Bihar STET cutoff marks. These parameters do not always remain the same every year. Check the list of factors influencing the eligibility test cutoff marks:

  • Number of Applicants

  • Categories

  • Difficulty Level

  • Marks Obtained in the Exam

  • Bihar STET Previous Year Cutoffs, etc

Bihar STET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates should also check the Bihar STET minimum qualifying marks to identify the scores needed to qualify the test. These qualifying percentages vary as per the category. General category aspirants must achieve a minimum of 50% marks to pass, while the qualifying scores for reserved categories differ. We have discussed below the category-wise Bihar STET minimum qualifying marks for clarity purposes:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General

50%

BC

45.5%

OBC

42.5%

SC/ ST/ PwD

40%

Women

40%

