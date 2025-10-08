RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Oct 8, 2025, 19:36 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 Annual October-November 2025 session exams. Download the JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025 for Annual Regular Oct-Nov SSE exams. Get the complete timetable PDF from jkbose.nic.in, with exams from November 3 to 27, 2025, and 15% syllabus relaxation.

JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025: Download Annual Regular Oct Nov SSE Time Table PDF

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 Annual October-November 2025 session exams. Approximately 95,000 students are expected to appear for the examination.

The JKBOSE 10th exams are scheduled to begin on November 3 with the Mathematics paper and will conclude later that month, on November 27, with the Painting/Art and Drawing subject papers. Students can access the complete schedule directly on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2025

Day

Date

Subject Paper
Monday 03-11-2025 Mathematics
Friday 07-11-2025 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)
Tuesday 11-11-2025 Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science)
Friday 14-11-2025 English
Monday 17-11-2025 Urdu/Hindi
Wednesday 19-11-2025 Computer Science
Friday 21-11-2025 Vocational Subjects (Health care/Tourism and Hospitality/IT & Ites./Retail/Security/ Agriculture/Telecommunication / Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/Physical Education and Sports/Apparels Made Ups and House Furnishing/Automotive/Plumbing/ Electronics & Hardware/Power)
Sunday 23-11-2025 Home Science
Monday 24-11-2025 Additional/Optional Subjects (Arabic/Kashmiri/Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)
Tuesday 25-11-2025 Music
Thursday 27-11-2025 Painting / Art & Drawing

Note: The time for all examinations is 11:00 AM. The date sheet was released on 04-10-2025.

Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2025 PDF at jkbose.nic.in

The JKBOSE Class 10 exam schedule for 2025 has been released. Students can download the official date sheet in PDF format by following these simple steps:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) official website, which is jkbose.nic.in.

  2. Locate the Date Sheet Link: On the homepage, look for and click on the "JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 PDF" link.

  3. Download the Schedule: Once clicked, the JKBOSE 10th exam schedule 2025 PDF will become available for you to download.

  4. Save and Print: After downloading, it is advisable to save the JKBOSE 10th date sheet 2025 PDF to your device and take a hard copy for easy reference during your exam preparations.

