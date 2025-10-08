JKBOSE 10th Class Date Sheet 2025: Download Annual Regular Oct Nov SSE Time Table PDF

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 Annual October-November 2025 session exams. Approximately 95,000 students are expected to appear for the examination.

The JKBOSE 10th exams are scheduled to begin on November 3 with the Mathematics paper and will conclude later that month, on November 27, with the Painting/Art and Drawing subject papers. Students can access the complete schedule directly on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2025