UKPSC PCS Result 2025 Declared at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Prelims Merit List PDF Here

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in on October 8, 2025. The UKPSC PCS Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase of examination.

Candidates who appeared in the UKPSC PCC Prelims exam can check their roll number in the result pdf released by UKPSC. The UKPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 PDF

The UKPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2025 result has been released at psc.uk.gov.in. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the main exam. Candidates can download the UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF and cut-off PDF by clicking on the links below.