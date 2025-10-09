RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UKPSC PCS Result 2025 Declared at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Prelims Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 9, 2025, 16:51 IST

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 has been released on October 8 at psc.uk.gov.in. The result PDF contains roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Main exam. UKPSC also released category-wise cut-off marks for various posts. Candidates can download the result and cut-off PDFs from the official website

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UKPSC PCS Result 2025
UKPSC PCS Result 2025

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in on October 8, 2025. The UKPSC PCS Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase of examination.
Candidates who appeared in the UKPSC PCC Prelims exam can check their roll number in the result pdf released by UKPSC. The UKPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 PDF

The UKPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2025 result has been released at psc.uk.gov.in. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the main exam. Candidates can download the UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF and cut-off PDF by clicking on the links below.

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 PDF

Click Here

How to download UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download their UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

  • On the homepage check for the “Results” section
  • Now find the link naming “List of Selected Candidates for Main Examination of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025”.
  • Click on that link, UKPSC PCS Prelims Result PDF will open on the screen.
  • Ctrl + F to check your roll number
  • Download and save the PDF for your records.

UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025 OUT

UKPSC has released the cut-off marks along with the cutoff marks for the examination conducted on October 8, 2025. Check the table below for category-wise cut-off marks in the table below

Category

Joint position

Assistant Director / Accounts Officer (Finance Department)

Sub-Registrar Category-I (Finance Department)

Deputy Education Officer / Staff Officer / Law Officer (School Education Department)

UR

92.8468

94.3992

76.2951

101.3816

UR/UF

88.7087

83.7954

53.5368

95.1747

UR/UKRA

74.2265

79.3987

76.295

EWS

92.0712

82.5026

66.2092

98.2785

OBC

92.847

76.037

73.4509

98.2781

OBC/UF

87.933

94.3989

SC

87.933

78.8814

86.8985

SC/UF

83.7955

79.1398

ST

90.261

39.8292

88.4509

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News