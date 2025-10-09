UKPSC PCS Result 2025 Declared at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Prelims Merit List PDF Here

UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in on October 8, 2025. The UKPSC PCS Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase of examination.
Candidates who appeared in the UKPSC PCC Prelims exam can check their roll number in the result pdf released by UKPSC. The UKPSC PCS exam 2025 was conducted for the recruitment to various posts in the State Administrative Service (PCS). Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.
UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 PDF
The UKPSC PCS Prelim Exam 2025 result has been released at psc.uk.gov.in. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the main exam. Candidates can download the UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF and cut-off PDF by clicking on the links below.
|
How to download UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF?
Candidates can download their UKPSC PCS Result 2025 PDF by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.
- On the homepage check for the “Results” section
- Now find the link naming “List of Selected Candidates for Main Examination of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025”.
- Click on that link, UKPSC PCS Prelims Result PDF will open on the screen.
- Ctrl + F to check your roll number
- Download and save the PDF for your records.
UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025 OUT
UKPSC has released the cut-off marks along with the cutoff marks for the examination conducted on October 8, 2025. Check the table below for category-wise cut-off marks in the table below
|
Category
|
Joint position
|
Assistant Director / Accounts Officer (Finance Department)
|
Sub-Registrar Category-I (Finance Department)
|
Deputy Education Officer / Staff Officer / Law Officer (School Education Department)
|
UR
|
92.8468
|
94.3992
|
76.2951
|
101.3816
|
UR/UF
|
88.7087
|
83.7954
|
53.5368
|
95.1747
|
UR/UKRA
|
74.2265
|
–
|
79.3987
|
76.295
|
EWS
|
92.0712
|
82.5026
|
66.2092
|
98.2785
|
OBC
|
92.847
|
76.037
|
73.4509
|
98.2781
|
OBC/UF
|
87.933
|
–
|
–
|
94.3989
|
SC
|
87.933
|
78.8814
|
–
|
86.8985
|
SC/UF
|
83.7955
|
–
|
–
|
79.1398
|
ST
|
90.261
|
–
|
39.8292
|
88.4509
