What is the U.S. Insurrection Act: How can it be Invoked?

Do you know what is the U.S. Insurrection Act? The U.S. Insurrection Act is a federal law that enables the President to deploy military or federalize National Guard troops within the United States. The U.S. Insurrection Act dates back to 1807 and has historical significance during periods of civil unrest, rebellion, or when laws cannot be enforced by regular judicial means.

Although the Insurrection Act is rarely invoked, it remains pivotal in times of crisis. It has been invoked in response to about 30 incidents throughout history. Read on to learn about the U.S. Insurrection Act, how it can be revoked, when was it last revoked and its historical significance.

What is the U.S. Insurrection Act?

