What is the U.S. Insurrection Act: How can it be Invoked?

Although the Insurrection Act is rarely invoked, it remains pivotal in times of crisis. It has been invoked in response to about 30 incidents throughout history. Read on to learn about the U.S. Insurrection Act, how it can be revoked, when was it last revoked and its historical significance.
What is the U.S. Insurrection Act?
The U.S. Insurrection Act is a federal law that enables the President to deploy military or federalize National Guard troops within the United States. The U.S. Insurrection Act is a federal statute from 1807 giving the President authority to use military force domestically.
It empowers the President to deploy active-duty military or federalize National Guard units if civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion threatens law and order.
It is used to quell domestic uprisings, enforce laws, and restore order during emergencies.
The act temporarily overrides laws that generally prohibit military involvement in civilian law enforcement, such as the Posse Comitatus Act. It allows for federal intervention when local authorities are unable or unwilling to maintain public safety.
The act’s role is controversial, but it’s designed for exceptional circumstances where other avenues have failed.
How can the Insurrection Act be invoked?
The act can be triggered at the request of a state's governor or legislature for federal intervention in case of violent unrest. The President may invoke it unilaterally when "unlawful obstructions, combinations, or rebellion" make it impossible to enforce law through regular processes. Before deployment, the President is required to issue a proclamation ordering the dispersal of those involved in unrest. This process ensures that the intervention is legally justified and publicly announced before any troops are deployed.
When was the Insurrection Act last invoked in America?
The Insurrection Act was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush to quell the riots in Los Angeles following the acquittal of police officers in the Rodney King beating case. This law allows the president to deploy military forces domestically to restore order during insurrections or civil unrest when requested by a state governor or under certain emergency conditions.
History of Insurrection Act
The act has been used about 30 times, including to enforce school desegregation and suppress riots. Notable uses include President Eisenhower deploying federal troops in Little Rock (1957) and during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. It remains a tool of last resort, with many presidents choosing to use it only after all other efforts fail.
|
Year
|
Event
|
President
|
Troops Deployed
|
1957
|
Enforce school integration (Little Rock, Arkansas)
|
Dwight D. Eisenhower
|
101st Airborne Division
|
1992
|
Los Angeles riots
|
George H. W. Bush
|
2,000 National Guard, 1,500 Marines
|
Other
|
Labor conflicts, civil rights, protests
|
Multiple presidents
|
Varies
Conclusion
The Insurrection Act remains a crucial legislative measure for Presidential intervention during domestic emergencies. While its use is contentious, it is structured with legal safeguards to balance order and civil rights. In modern times, the act has served as a last-resort solution in extraordinary situations, shaping U.S. policy responses to internal crises.
