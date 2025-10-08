NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: October Theory Exams Admit Card Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- NIOS October-November 2025 exams to be begin next week
- Hall Ticket for NIOS theory exam is available at sdmis.nios.ac.in
- Download hall ticket using NIOS enrollment number and hall ticket type
NIOS Theory Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS 2025 hall ticket for the October-November theory exams. Candidates appearing for the NIOS October-November 2025 exams must download the hall tickets through the link on the official website.
Once announced, the NION October-November Theory exam 2025 hall ticket is available on the official admission website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. To download the hall ticket students must visit the official website and login using their enrollment number and exam type from the drop down box.
NIOS is scheduled to conduct the October-November 2025 theory exams from October 14 to November 18, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The NIOS 2025 admit card includes the candidate details, exam schedule and exam centre name and address.
NIOS October-November 2025 Hall Ticket - Click Here
Steps to Download NIOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2025
The NIO 2025 theory exam admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS
Step 2: Click on the NIOS October-November theory admit card link
Step 3: Login with the roll number and password
Step 4: The NIOS 2025 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
NIOS 2025 Admit Card Details Mentioned
The NIOS 2025 theory exam admit card will include the following details
Candidate name
Roll number
Name of exam
Exam schedule
Exam time
Reporting time to exam centre
Instructions for candidates
