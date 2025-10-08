UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links
News

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: October Theory Exams Admit Card Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 8, 2025, 16:24 IST

The NIOS 2025 October-November Theory Exam admit card is now available online. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link on the official website. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NIOS October-November 2025 Theory Exam Hall Ticket Soon
NIOS October-November 2025 Theory Exam Hall Ticket Soon
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NIOS October-November 2025 exams to be begin next week
  • Hall Ticket for NIOS theory exam is available at sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Download hall ticket using NIOS enrollment number and hall ticket type

NIOS Theory Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS 2025 hall ticket for the October-November theory exams. Candidates appearing for the NIOS October-November 2025 exams must download the hall tickets through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the NION October-November Theory exam 2025 hall ticket is available on the official admission website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. To download the hall ticket students must visit the official website and login using their enrollment number and exam type from the drop down box.

NIOS is scheduled to conduct the October-November 2025 theory exams from October 14 to November 18, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The NIOS 2025 admit card includes the candidate details, exam schedule and exam centre name and address. 

NIOS October-November 2025 Hall Ticket - Click Here

Steps to Download NIOS 10th 12th Admit Card 2025

The NIO 2025 theory exam admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS

Step 2: Click on the NIOS October-November theory admit card link

Step 3: Login with the roll number and password

Step 4: The NIOS 2025 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

NIOS 2025 Admit Card Details Mentioned

The NIOS 2025 theory exam admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam schedule

  • Exam time

  • Reporting time to exam centre

  • Instructions for candidates

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News