NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: October Theory Exams Admit Card Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Direct Link Here

NIOS Theory Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS 2025 hall ticket for the October-November theory exams. Candidates appearing for the NIOS October-November 2025 exams must download the hall tickets through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the NION October-November Theory exam 2025 hall ticket is available on the official admission website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. To download the hall ticket students must visit the official website and login using their enrollment number and exam type from the drop down box.

NIOS is scheduled to conduct the October-November 2025 theory exams from October 14 to November 18, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The NIOS 2025 admit card includes the candidate details, exam schedule and exam centre name and address.