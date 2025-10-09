JKBOSE 12th English Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced and released the detailed syllabus for Class 12 English, specifically for the academic sessions 2025–26. This highly anticipated and crucial update is now readily accessible and available for all students preparing for their Class 12 examinations. To ensure convenience and ease of access, the complete syllabus can be directly and conveniently downloaded from this article, providing students with immediate access to the essential information needed for their studies.
This release by JKBOSE aims to provide clarity and guidance to students and educators alike, outlining the topics and areas of study that will be covered in the upcoming academic year. Students are strongly encouraged to access and review the new syllabus promptly to understand the revised curriculum, learning objectives, and examination pattern for the upcoming academic year. Staying informed about these changes is essential for effective preparation and academic success.
JKBOSE 12th English Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
JKBOSE Class 12 English 2025–26 - Flamingo
|
1. The Last Lesson
2. Lost Spring
3. Deep Water
4. The Rat trap
5. Indigo
6. Poets and Pancakes
7. The Interview (Part I & II)
8. Going Places
9. My Mother at Sixty-six
10. Keeping Quiet
11.A Thing of Beauty
12.A Roadside Stand
JKBOSE Class 12 English 2025–26 - Vistas
|
1. The Third Level
2. The Tiger King
3. Journey to The End of the Earth
4. The Enemy 5. On the Face of It
6. Memories of Childhood (The Cutting of My Long Hair & We Too Are Human Beings)
JKBOSE Class 12th English Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribtution
|
Q. No
|
Description
|
Marks / Weightage
|
SECTION A: READING COMPREHENSION
|
Total: 20 marks
|
1
|
One unseen passage (400–500 words) for note-making (5 marks), summarizing (4 marks), and providing the summary title (1 mark)
|
10
|
2
|
One unseen prose passage (400–500 words) followed by ten questions (fill-ups, true/false, yes/no) to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference. Also, writing a resume (4 marks) and cover letter (2 marks, 120–150 words)
|
6
|
SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS AND GRAMMAR
|
Total: 30 marks
|
3
|
One out of two questions on advertisements / formal or informal invitations and replies (40–50 words)
|
4
|
4
|
One out of two letter writing questions (business/official letters, letters to editor, school/college authorities, etc.) (120–150 words) Marking: Address:1, Salutation:1, Body:3, Closing:1
|
6
|
5
|
One passage (100–150 words) for editing to test: reflexive pronouns, tenses, punctuation, narration, conjunctions, prepositions, change of voice (8 items)
|
8
|
6
|
One out of two compositions: article / debate / speech / personality profile / personal narrative / humorous writing (200–250 words)
|
6
|
SECTION C: LITERATURE
|
Total: 30 marks
|
7a
|
One poetic passage from prescribed textbooks followed by four objective questions on context, comprehension, poetic devices, theme, etc. (4×1=4)
|
4
|
7b
|
Two out of three short answer type questions on prescribed poems (other than above) based on poetic devices, theme, global comprehension, 40–50 words each (2×3=6)
|
6
|
8
|
Three out of five short answer questions based on prose lessons to assess inference and critical thinking (40–50 words each, 3×3)
|
9
|
9
|
One out of two long answer questions from prose lessons to assess inference, critical thinking, appreciation, global comprehension, theme, style, extrapolation (150–200 words)
|
6
|
10
|
One out of two long answer questions from the play based on inference, theme, characterization, setting, plot, literary devices, critical thinking (120–150 words)
|
5
|
Vocabulary
|
1×10
|
10
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total Marks
|
Comprehension
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciation, literary conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s
|
20 Marks
|
Writing Skills
|
Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity
|
30 Marks
|
Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reader
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency
|
30 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
80 Marks
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills
|
20 Marks
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
100 Marks
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – https://jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose English from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
Also Read - JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation