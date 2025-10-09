JKBOSE 12th English Syllabus 2025–26: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
JKBOSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 English syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This important update is now available for all students preparing for their Class 12 examinations. For convenience, the complete syllabus can be directly downloaded from this article, giving students immediate access to essential study information.

This release by JKBOSE aims to provide clarity and guidance to students and educators alike, outlining the topics and areas of study that will be covered in the upcoming academic year.  Students are strongly encouraged to access and review the new syllabus promptly to understand the revised curriculum, learning objectives, and examination pattern for the upcoming academic year. Staying informed about these changes is essential for effective preparation and academic success.

JKBOSE 12th English Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern

Component

Maximum Marks

Time Allowed

Theory

80

3 Hours

Internal Assessment

20

Total

100

3 Hours

JKBOSE Class 12 English 2025–26 - Flamingo

1. The Last Lesson

2. Lost Spring 

3. Deep Water 

4. The Rat trap 

5. Indigo 

6. Poets and Pancakes 

7. The Interview (Part I & II) 

8. Going Places 

9. My Mother at Sixty-six 

10. Keeping Quiet 

11.A Thing of Beauty 

12.A Roadside Stand

JKBOSE Class 12 English 2025–26 - Vistas

1. The Third Level 

2. The Tiger King 

3. Journey to The End of the Earth 

4. The Enemy 5. On the Face of It 

6. Memories of Childhood (The Cutting of My Long Hair & We Too Are Human Beings)

JKBOSE Class 12th English Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribtution

Q. No

Description

Marks / Weightage

SECTION A: READING COMPREHENSION

Total: 20 marks

  

1

One unseen passage (400–500 words) for note-making (5 marks), summarizing (4 marks), and providing the summary title (1 mark)

10

2

One unseen prose passage (400–500 words) followed by ten questions (fill-ups, true/false, yes/no) to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference. Also, writing a resume (4 marks) and cover letter (2 marks, 120–150 words)

6

SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS AND GRAMMAR

Total: 30 marks

  

3

One out of two questions on advertisements / formal or informal invitations and replies (40–50 words)

4

4

One out of two letter writing questions (business/official letters, letters to editor, school/college authorities, etc.) (120–150 words) Marking: Address:1, Salutation:1, Body:3, Closing:1

6

5

One passage (100–150 words) for editing to test: reflexive pronouns, tenses, punctuation, narration, conjunctions, prepositions, change of voice (8 items)

8

6

One out of two compositions: article / debate / speech / personality profile / personal narrative / humorous writing (200–250 words)

6

SECTION C: LITERATURE

Total: 30 marks

  

7a

One poetic passage from prescribed textbooks followed by four objective questions on context, comprehension, poetic devices, theme, etc. (4×1=4)

4

7b

Two out of three short answer type questions on prescribed poems (other than above) based on poetic devices, theme, global comprehension, 40–50 words each (2×3=6)

6

8

Three out of five short answer questions based on prose lessons to assess inference and critical thinking (40–50 words each, 3×3)

9

9

One out of two long answer questions from prose lessons to assess inference, critical thinking, appreciation, global comprehension, theme, style, extrapolation (150–200 words)

6

10

One out of two long answer questions from the play based on inference, theme, characterization, setting, plot, literary devices, critical thinking (120–150 words)

5

Vocabulary

1×10

10

Section

Competencies

Total Marks

Comprehension

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciation, literary conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s

20 Marks

Writing Skills

Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity

30 Marks

Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reader

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency

30 Marks

TOTAL

  

80 Marks

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills

  

20 Marks

GRAND TOTAL

  

100 Marks

How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2025–26 PDF

Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – https://jkbose.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”

Step 3  -  Select Class 12 and choose English from the subject list.

Step 4 -  Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.

Also Read - JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26


