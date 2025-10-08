School Holiday on 9 October 2025: Expected Remain Closed Tomorrow in These Regions

News

School Holiday tomorrow: Due to recent weather changes, schools in several states will close tomorrow, October 9, 2025, for their safety. Local authorities will announce school and university holidays. Students and parents are advised to confirm closures with their local and institutional administrations.

Key Points Schools remain closed in multiple states across India.

The holidays have been implemented keeping the safety of students and staff in changing weather.

Students and parents are advised to crosscheck with their local authorities to confirm the holidays.

School Holiday tomorrow: In the light of recent weather events, with incoming winters and downpour in multiple parts of the country, the schools across multiple states will be closed tomorrow, October 9, 2025, keeping the health and safety of the students in mind. The weather conditions have caused landslides and traffic blockages across states, causing hurdles in regular activities. The holidays will offer students a period of rest and relaxation, with the upcoming festivities. Students have various options to use their free time, including self-study, learn new skills, family trips, or simply relax. The announcements of school and university holidays will be declared by the local authorities, including state and district administrators. Students and/or the parents are advised to reach out to their local authorities and institutional administration to confirm the leaves.

Darjeeling Schools Closed Tomorrow (October 9, 2025) Due to the recent severe weather conditions, all schools and colleges in West Bengal's Darjeeling are ordered to remain closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025. The official notification released by the Education Department of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration read, "Due to heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides occurring on the 4th and 5th of October, 2025, the connectivity and mobility have been disrupted in the entire region of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. Considering the ground aspects, the competent authority of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has decided that all the educational institutions (Government, Government-sponsored, Government-aided, private, run by Missionaries, etc.), viz. primary schools, secondary schools, SSKs, MSKs, colleges (both general & technical), will remain closed from 8th–10th October, 2025. These educational institutions will reopen on the 13th of October, 2025 (Monday)."

Karnataka Schools Closed Tomorrow (October 9, 2025) Due to the recent ‘Social and Educational Survey’ or the ‘caste survey’ undertaken by the government of Karnataka, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a shutdown for government and government-aided schools in the state from October 8 to 18, 2025. ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನರ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ, ಆರ್ಥಿಕ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಯು ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 22 ರಿಂದ ಶುರುವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಇಂದು ಮುಗಿಯಬೇಕಿತ್ತು. ಕೆಲವು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಂಡಿಲ್ಲ.



ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ವಿಧಾನ‌ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯ ಪುಟ್ಟಣ್ಣ ಮತ್ತು ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ಸಂಘ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿಯಾಗಿ 10 ದಿನಗಳ‌ ಕಾಲಾವಕಾಶ ಕೇಳಿ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮನವಿ ಪುರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 18ರ… pic.twitter.com/L2edcmxX0g — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 7, 2025 Jammu School Holiday Due to a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Jammu Division, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) had previously ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the region for October 6 and 7, 2025.