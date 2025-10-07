Darjeeling School Holiday: Schools Closed from October 8 to 10 Due to Heavy Rainfall

Darjeeling School Holiday: As per the official notification issued, all schools and colleges in Darjeeling, West Bengal will be closed for the remaining of the week. The official notification issued by the Education Department states that all education institutions will be closed from October 8 to 10, 2025 due to heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides in the city.

As per the notification issued, the decision to close all educational institutions have been taken considering the safety of students and teachers in the harsh weather conditions. Due to heavy rainfall and landslides from October 4 to 5, the connectivity and mobility has been disrupted in the region of Gorakhaland Territorial Administration. Due to this, the competent authorities of Gorakhaland Territorial Administration has decided that all educational institutions including government, government sponsored, government aided, private institutions from primary to secondary, SSKs, MSKs, colleges will remain closed.from October 8 to 10, 2025. All educational institutions are scheduled to reopen classes from October 13, 2025.