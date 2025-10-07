CGSOS Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 OUT at results.cg.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Key Points
- CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 released today, October 7, 2025.
- Students can check their scorecards on the official website at results.cg.nic.in.
- The details to check the results are roll number and password.
CGSOS Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10, 12 Results 2025 today, October 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the open exams can visit the official website to check their online scorecard at results.cg.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and password to check their marksheet. In order to pass the CGSOS Class 10 and 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject.
CGSOS Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of CGSOS Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2025
|
Exam name
|
Chhattisgarh Open School Examinations
|
Board name
|
Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS), Raipur
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
sos.cg.nic.in
|
Result portal
|
results.cg.nic.in
|
State
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
Mode
|
Open
|
Exam dates
|
Class 10: March 27 - April 17, 2025
Class 12: March 26 - April 21, 2025
|
Result date
|
October 7, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
How to check CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their CG Open School CLass 10, 12 Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official result portal at results.cg.nic.in
- Click on the relevant link according to your class:
- In the result portal, enter your roll number and password
- Press on Submit button
- CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference
The scorecard will carry important information, including the result name, exam session, student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, and division.
