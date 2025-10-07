Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
CGSOS Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 OUT at results.cg.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 7, 2025, 14:52 IST

CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) announced the CG Open School Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 today, October 7, 2025. Students can check their scorecards using their roll number and password on the official website at results.cg.nic.in.

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 released today, October 7, 2025.
Key Points

  • CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 released today, October 7, 2025.
  • Students can check their scorecards on the official website at results.cg.nic.in.
  • The details to check the results are roll number and password.

CGSOS Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10, 12 Results 2025 today, October 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the open exams can visit the official website to check their online scorecard at results.cg.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and password to check their marksheet. In order to pass the CGSOS Class 10 and 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

CGSOS Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of CGSOS Result 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CGSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 

Exam name 

Chhattisgarh Open School Examinations 

Board name 

Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS), Raipur

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

sos.cg.nic.in

Result portal 

results.cg.nic.in

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Class(es) 

10

12

Mode 

Open 

Exam dates 

Class 10: March 27 - April 17, 2025

Class 12: March 26 - April 21, 2025

Result date 

October 7, 2025

Login credentials 

Roll Number

Password 

How to check CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their CG Open School CLass 10, 12 Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official result portal at results.cg.nic.in
  2. Click on the relevant link according to your class: 
    1. OPEN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL(10th) EXAMINATION RESULTS - AUGUST-2025
    2. OPEN SCHOOL HIGHER SECONDARY (12th) EXAMINATION RESULTS - AUGUST-2025
  3. In the result portal, enter your roll number and password
  4. Press on Submit button
  5. CGSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference

The scorecard will carry important information, including the result name, exam session, student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, and division.

