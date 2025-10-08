Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) from 14 October onwards. The Bihar STET exam is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to teach at secondary (Class 9-10) and higher secondary (Class 11-12) levels. The candidates who qualify the STET exam will be awarded with a certificate which proves that they are eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.

Bihar STET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates are advised to remember the important dates regarding the Bihar STET exam 2025. The Bihar STET is scheduled to be conducted from 14 October onwards. The application window was started from 19 September and closed on 05 October 2025. The last date to apply for the STET exam was extended