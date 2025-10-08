UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the STET 2025 exam dates. The Bihar STET will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) from 14 October 2025 onwards. As per the advertisement released by the Board, the admit cards will be released on 11 October 2025. The exam will be held across multiple days (i.e. from October 14 onward) across different shifts and levels (Paper 1 for secondary level, Paper 2 for higher secondary). Candidates should carefully check the admit card for exact shift timings, reporting time, exam centre details, and other instructions. Check this article for the information related to Bihar STET exam date, shift timings, admit card, etc.

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date
Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) from 14 October onwards. The Bihar STET exam is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to teach at secondary (Class 9-10) and higher secondary (Class 11-12) levels. The candidates who qualify the STET exam will be awarded with a certificate which proves that they are eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.

Bihar STET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates are advised to remember the important dates regarding the Bihar STET exam 2025. The Bihar STET is scheduled to be conducted from 14 October onwards. The application window was started from 19 September and closed on 05 October 2025. The last date to apply for the STET exam was extended

Event

Date

Notification Release

10 September 2025

Apply Online Start

19 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

5 October 2025 (extended)

Admit Card Release

11 October 2025 (expected)

STET Exam Start

14 October 2025

STET Exam End (tentative)

31 October 2025

Result Declaration (expected)

November 2025

Download the Bihar STET Syllabus 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Timings and Schedule

The Bihar STET 2025 exam timings and schedule is yet to be released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The Board is expected to release the Bihar STET 2025 admit card on 11 October 2025. Candidates can get the full details about the exam shift and timings from the admit card alongwith the exam centre details.

Paper

Shift

Shift Timings

Duration

Paper 1 (Secondary: Classes 9-10)

Morning

As per the admit card

2 hour 30 minutes

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary: Classes 11-12)

Afternoon

As per the admit card

2 hour 30 minutes

Check the Eligibility Criteria for Bihar STET 2025

Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 (Class 11-12). The Bihar STET exam is being conducted in pen and paper mode (offline). The question paper is objective in nature containing multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper consists of 150 questions which carries 150 marks. There is no provision of negative marking.

Parameter

Details

Mode of Exam

Pen and Paper based (Offline)

Papers

Paper 1 (Classes 9-10) & Paper 2 (Classes 11-12)

Duration

2 hour and 30 minutes for each paper

No. of Questions

150 in each paper

Total Marks

150 for each paper

Question Type

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking

No provision for negative marking

