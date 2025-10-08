Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) from 14 October onwards. The Bihar STET exam is being conducted to test the eligibility of the candidates to teach at secondary (Class 9-10) and higher secondary (Class 11-12) levels. The candidates who qualify the STET exam will be awarded with a certificate which proves that they are eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.
Bihar STET 2025 Important Dates
Candidates are advised to remember the important dates regarding the Bihar STET exam 2025. The Bihar STET is scheduled to be conducted from 14 October onwards. The application window was started from 19 September and closed on 05 October 2025. The last date to apply for the STET exam was extended
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
10 September 2025
|
Apply Online Start
|
19 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
5 October 2025 (extended)
|
Admit Card Release
|
11 October 2025 (expected)
|
STET Exam Start
|
14 October 2025
|
STET Exam End (tentative)
|
31 October 2025
|
Result Declaration (expected)
|
November 2025
Bihar STET 2025 Timings and Schedule
The Bihar STET 2025 exam timings and schedule is yet to be released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). The Board is expected to release the Bihar STET 2025 admit card on 11 October 2025. Candidates can get the full details about the exam shift and timings from the admit card alongwith the exam centre details.
|
Paper
|
Shift
|
Shift Timings
|
Duration
|
Paper 1 (Secondary: Classes 9-10)
|
Morning
|
As per the admit card
|
2 hour 30 minutes
|
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary: Classes 11-12)
|
Afternoon
|
As per the admit card
|
2 hour 30 minutes
Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025
The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 (Class 11-12). The Bihar STET exam is being conducted in pen and paper mode (offline). The question paper is objective in nature containing multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each paper consists of 150 questions which carries 150 marks. There is no provision of negative marking.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Mode of Exam
|
Pen and Paper based (Offline)
|
Papers
|
Paper 1 (Classes 9-10) & Paper 2 (Classes 11-12)
|
Duration
|
2 hour and 30 minutes for each paper
|
No. of Questions
|
150 in each paper
|
Total Marks
|
150 for each paper
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Negative Marking
|
No provision for negative marking
