DAVV Result 2025 Released; Download Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result at dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2025: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) formerly the University of Indore has recently released the annual and semester results for various courses like BA, MSc, MBA, BSc, MSc, BDS, and other exams. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- dauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their DAVV results using the direct link provided below. To access the dauniv.ac.in result, the students need to enter their roll number. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 As per the latest update, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their DAVV results on the official exam portal of the University- dauniv.ac.in. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 Click here

How to Check dauniv.ac.in Result 2025. Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DAVV results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar. Step 3: Choose the course from the given list and click on ‘Mark List’ Step 4: Select the session, status, and exam name and enter the roll number Step 5: Check the results and download it. Direct Links to Check Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Link RV/RW: M.B.A.(HA) Sem-1 Feb-2025/(Pass List) October 6, 2025 Click here RV/RW: Master Of Business Adm. (FT)Sem-3 Feb-2025/(Pass List) October 6, 2025 Click here RV/RW: Diploma In Yoga Education May-2025/(Pass List) October 6, 2025 Click here RV/RW: M.B.A.(HA) Sem-3 Feb-2025/(Pass List) October 6, 2025 Click here BCom (LGS) Year I October 6, 2025 Click here BCom (BFSI) Year I October 6, 2025 Click here