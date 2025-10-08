DAVV Result 2025 Released; Download Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result at dauniv.ac.in

UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 13:37 IST

DAVV Indore Result 2025 OUT: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- dauniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Indore University result.

DAVV Result 2025: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) formerly the University of Indore has recently released the annual and semester results for various courses like BA, MSc, MBA, BSc, MSc, BDS, and other exams. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- dauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their DAVV results using the direct link provided below. To access the dauniv.ac.in result, the students need to enter their roll number.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025

As per the latest update, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their DAVV results on the official exam portal of the University- dauniv.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check dauniv.ac.in Result 2025.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DAVV results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Choose the course from the given list and click on ‘Mark List’

Step 4: Select the session, status, and exam name and enter the roll number

Step 5: Check the results and download it. 

Direct Links to Check Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

RV/RW: M.B.A.(HA) Sem-1 Feb-2025/(Pass List)

October 6, 2025

Click here

RV/RW: Master Of Business Adm. (FT)Sem-3 Feb-2025/(Pass List)

October 6, 2025

Click here

RV/RW: Diploma In Yoga Education May-2025/(Pass List)

October 6, 2025

Click here

RV/RW: M.B.A.(HA) Sem-3 Feb-2025/(Pass List)

October 6, 2025

Click here

BCom (LGS) Year I

October 6, 2025

Click here

BCom (BFSI) Year I

October 6, 2025

Click here

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) formerly University of Indore, situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

It was established in the year 1964 by an Act of the Legislature Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, DAVV has modern and upgraded facilities.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

University Name

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya formerly University of Indore

Established

1964

Location

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

DAVV Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

