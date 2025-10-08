Karnataka Schools Closed Till Oct 18 for Caste Survey, Check Details Here

Karnataka School Holiday: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided schools in the state. School holidays will apply from today, October 8 to 18, 2025. The holiday has been announced due to the caste survey being conducted in the state. The school holiday will help teachers involved in the process to complete all remaining work.

The Karnataka Caste Survey commenced on September 22; however, since there have been delays in some districts, the process has been extended for 10 more days.

In the Koppal district, 97% of the survey has been completed, while the survey in the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts has been completed by 63% and 60% respectively. 34% of the survey has been completed in Bengaluru, and 6700 teachers are participating in the work. The CM further added that the Karnataka Primary and Secondary School Teachers’ Association and authorities requested additional time for teachers to complete the survey.