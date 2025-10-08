BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1907 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins Soon at btsc.bihar.ac.in

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the series of notifications for recruitment of eligible candidates on Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager. The Bihar BTSC Notification 2025 has been released at btsc.bihar.gov.in and eligible candidates can apply online between October 10 and November 10, 2025.

The candidates interested in applying for Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 must have completed the educational qualification which varies as per the post candidate is applying. Through the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 a total of 1907 vacancies will be filled, of which 1,114 are for Work Inspector posts, 702 for Dental Hygienist posts, and 91 for Hostel Manager posts.

Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BTSC Notification 2025.