BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1907 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins Soon at btsc.bihar.ac.in

Key Points
- Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 released for 1907 vacancies including 1114 for Work Inspector, 702 for Dental Hygienist, and 91 for Hostel Manager.
- Candidates can apply online from October 10 to November 10
- Eligibility Criteria varies by post: ITI for Work Inspector, Diploma in Dental Hygiene for Dental Hygienist, and Hotel Management degree for Hostel Manager.
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the series of notifications for recruitment of eligible candidates on Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager. The Bihar BTSC Notification 2025 has been released at btsc.bihar.gov.in and eligible candidates can apply online between October 10 and November 10, 2025.
The candidates interested in applying for Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 must have completed the educational qualification which varies as per the post candidate is applying. Through the Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 a total of 1907 vacancies will be filled, of which 1,114 are for Work Inspector posts, 702 for Dental Hygienist posts, and 91 for Hostel Manager posts.
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Notification PDF
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar BTSC Notification 2025.
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025
Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Overview
The BTSC Notification 2025 for has been released Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager on the official website on October 8, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online between October 10 and November 10, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Name of Organisation
|
Bihar Technical Service Commission
|
Position
|
Work Inspector
Dental Hygienist
Hostel Manager
|
Vacancies
|
1907
|
Notification Release Date
|
October 8, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Application End Date
|
November 10, 2025
|
Official Website
|
btsc.bihar.gov.in
What is the Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Recruitment 2025?
Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies in BTSC must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Work Inspector:
- Must have passed Matric (10th) or equivalent from a recognised board/equivalent institution.
- Must have passed the Draftsman Civil/Surveyor/Plumber Trade examination from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).
Dental Hygienist:
- Must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) with Biology as a subject from a recognised board.
- In addition, must possess a 02-year Diploma in Dental Hygienist from a Central or Bihar or any other State Government recognized institution.
- Must be a Registered Dental Hygienist with the Bihar State Dental Council.
Hostel Manager:
- Must have passed B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) OR
- Must have passed a Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management after graduation.
Age Limit
The minimum age limit varies as per the post candidates is applying, check the details below
- Work Inspector and Dental Hygienist - 18 years
- Hostel Manager - 21 years
- Maximum Age: 37 Years (UR)
- Maximum Age: 40 Years (UR Female)
- Maximum Age: 40 Years (BC/ EBC-Male & Female)
- Maximum Age: 42 Years (SC/ ST-Male & Female)
How to Apply Online for Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025?
Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Step 1: Visit the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on Recruitment button
Step 3: Click on the apply online link of Work Inspector, Dental Hygienist, and Hostel Manager Recruitment
Step 4: Now click on new user registration and fill in the required details to get the registration number and password.
Step 5: Now Login again with the registration number and password and fill the remaining information
Step 6: Fill in the required fees and submit the application form.
Step 7: Print and download the form for future reference.
