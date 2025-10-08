ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date, Register Now for Assistant, Driver and Fireman Posts at vssc.gov.in

Key Points
- Apply for the ISRO VSSC various posts like Driver, Cook, Fireman, and Assistant.
- Last date to apply for the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 is 08 October 2025.
- Visit the official webiste to apply- www.vssc.gov.in
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has reopened its recruitment drive for several non-technical posts including Assistant (Rajbhasha), Light Vehicle Driver, Heavy Vehicle Driver, Fireman, and Cook. The online application window is open from 24 September 2025 and will close on 08 October 2025. Previously, the advertisement regarding the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 was published in the Employment Newspaper of 29 March to 04 April 2025. The application process started from 01 April and lasted till 15 April 2025. The reopening of the application portal was due to there not being many applicants for these posts. Aspirants should complete their registration before the deadline.
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025- Overview
The Indian Space Research Organization’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle and Heavy Vehicle), Fireman, and Cook. The total number of vacancies for these posts are 39. Check the details here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
|
Advertisement No.
|
VSSC-332
|
Total Vacancies
|
39
|
Posts Offered
|
|
Application Start Date
|
24 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
08 October 2025
|
Official Website
|
vssc.gov.in
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
The candidates who are Interested and eligible to apply for the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 must apply online via the official VSSC website (vssc.gov.in). The direct link has been provided here:
Direct Link to Apply for the ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025
Steps to Apply for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the posts of Assistant, Driver, Fireman, and Cook at ISRO VSSC.
-
Visit the official website- vssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section. A new page will open.
-
In the Recruitment Notice box find the advertisement “VSSC Recruitment Advt 332 Addendum”.
-
The recruitment page for VSSC Recruitment will open. Click on the Apply Online link. A new page will open containing the links to apply, print and verify OTP. Click on Apply.
-
Register yourself by filling in the details like Name, Post No., Email address, and generate OTP.
-
Login using the credentials generated.
-
Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and experience details.
-
Upload scanned copies of required documents: photograph, signature, certificates, driving licence (if applicable).
-
Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.
-
Double check the application form before final submission.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode only via internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. The fee is partially and fully refundable according to the category of the candidate, only if they appear for the exam.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹500 (partially refundable)
|
SC / ST / PWD / Women
|
₹500 (full refund on attendance of exam)
