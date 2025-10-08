UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date, Register Now for Assistant, Driver and Fireman Posts at vssc.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 8, 2025, 13:37 IST

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Last Date: Candidates must hurry as the ISRO VSSC apply online last date is 08 October 2025. ISRO has announced 39 vacant posts across Assistant, Driver, Fireman & Cook. The notification regarding the ISRO VSSC recruitment was published in the Employment Newspaper dated 29 March-04 April 2025. The application window was closed on 15 April 2025. Later, the ISRO reopened the application portal from 24 September 2025 onwards. Check the article to get the apply link, eligibility, application process, fee & more details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ISRO VSSC 2025 Apply Online Last Date
ISRO VSSC 2025 Apply Online Last Date

Key Points

  • Apply for the ISRO VSSC various posts like Driver, Cook, Fireman, and Assistant.
  • Last date to apply for the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 is 08 October 2025.
  • Visit the official webiste to apply- www.vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has reopened its recruitment drive for several non-technical posts including Assistant (Rajbhasha), Light Vehicle Driver, Heavy Vehicle Driver, Fireman, and Cook. The online application window is open from 24 September 2025 and will close on 08 October 2025. Previously, the advertisement regarding the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 was published in the Employment Newspaper of 29 March to 04 April 2025. The application process started from 01 April and lasted till 15 April 2025. The reopening of the application portal was due to there not being many applicants for these posts. Aspirants should complete their registration before the deadline.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025- Overview

The Indian Space Research Organization’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle and Heavy Vehicle), Fireman, and Cook. The total number of vacancies for these posts are 39. Check the details here:

Particulars

Details

Organisation

ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Advertisement No.

VSSC-332

Total Vacancies

39

Posts Offered

  • Assistant (Rajbhasha)

  • Light Vehicle Driver-A

  • Heavy Vehicle Driver-A

  • Fireman-A

  • Cook

Application Start Date

24 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

08 October 2025

Official Website

vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

The candidates who are Interested and eligible to apply for the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 must apply online via the official VSSC website (vssc.gov.in). The direct link has been provided here:

Direct Link to Apply for the ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025

Steps to Apply for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the posts of Assistant, Driver, Fireman, and Cook at ISRO VSSC. 

  • Visit the official website- vssc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section. A new page will open.

  • In the Recruitment Notice box find the advertisement “VSSC Recruitment Advt 332 Addendum”.

  • The recruitment page for VSSC Recruitment will open. Click on the Apply Online link. A new page will open containing the links to apply, print and verify OTP. Click on Apply.

  • Register yourself by filling in the details like Name, Post No., Email address, and generate OTP.

  • Login using the credentials generated.

  • Fill out the application form with personal, educational, and experience details.

  • Upload scanned copies of required documents: photograph, signature, certificates, driving licence (if applicable).

  • Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

  • Double check the application form before final submission.

  • Save the application form for future reference.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee in online mode only via internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. The fee is partially and fully refundable according to the category of the candidate, only if they appear for the exam. 

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹500 (partially refundable)

SC / ST / PWD / Women

₹500 (full refund on attendance of exam)

Enter your Blink text here...

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News