ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date, Register Now for Assistant, Driver and Fireman Posts at vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has reopened its recruitment drive for several non-technical posts including Assistant (Rajbhasha), Light Vehicle Driver, Heavy Vehicle Driver, Fireman, and Cook. The online application window is open from 24 September 2025 and will close on 08 October 2025 . Previously, the advertisement regarding the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 was published in the Employment Newspaper of 29 March to 04 April 2025. The application process started from 01 April and lasted till 15 April 2025. The reopening of the application portal was due to there not being many applicants for these posts. Aspirants should complete their registration before the deadline.

The Indian Space Research Organization’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle and Heavy Vehicle), Fireman, and Cook. The total number of vacancies for these posts are 39. Check the details here:

Particulars Details Organisation ISRO- Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Advertisement No. VSSC-332 Total Vacancies 39 Posts Offered Assistant (Rajbhasha)

Light Vehicle Driver-A

Heavy Vehicle Driver-A

Fireman-A

Cook Application Start Date 24 September 2025 Last Date to Apply 08 October 2025 Official Website vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

The candidates who are Interested and eligible to apply for the ISRO VSSC recruitment 2025 must apply online via the official VSSC website (vssc.gov.in). The direct link has been provided here: