The WB Police SI Expected Questions 2025 are essential for candidates preparing for the West Bengal Sub-Inspector exam. This competitive exam evaluates knowledge, reasoning, and language skills through multiple sections. Familiarity with high-probability questions helps aspirants improve accuracy and manage time effectively during the exam. Practicing these questions regularly builds confidence and provides insight into the type and difficulty of questions likely to appear. This article covers important WB Police SI Expected Questions 2025 in Mathematics, Reasoning, General Studies, and English. WB Police SI Expected Questions 2025 The WB Police SI Expected Questions 2025 cover four main sections: Mathematics, Reasoning, General Studies, and English. Mathematics tests basic calculations, percentages, profit-loss, time-speed-distance, and work problems.

Reasoning includes puzzles, series, coding-decoding, blood relations, and direction sense. General Studies focuses on Indian and West Bengal history, geography, polity, economy, and recent current affairs. The English section evaluates grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and sentence correction. Practicing these WB Police SI Expected Questions 2025 helps candidates identify common patterns, improve speed, and reduce errors. Regular practice ensures better preparation and boosts confidence for the final exam. WB Police SI Mathematics Expected Questions 2025 Mathematics is a scoring section in the WB Police SI exam if practiced regularly. The WB Police SI Mathematics Expected Questions 2025 often include topics such as arithmetic, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, time-speed-distance, work and time, HCF and LCM, and fractions.

Solving these questions helps candidates improve calculation speed and accuracy. The following are the WB Police SI Expected Questions for the Mathematics section: Q.1. Find the mean proportional between 3 and 27. a) 6 b) 9 c) 12 d) 15 Answer: b) 9 Q.2. A shopkeeper marks an article 20% above cost and offers a 10% discount. What is the profit percentage? a) 5% b) 8% c) 10% d) 12% Answer: b) 8% Q.3. The HCF of 16/81 and 24/108 is what? a) 1/3 b) 4/27 c) 2/9 d) 3/16 Answer: b) 4/27 Q.4. A train 150m long passes a pole in 5 seconds. Find its speed in km/h. a) 90 km/h b) 100 km/h c) 108 km/h d) 120 km/h Answer: c) 108 km/h Q.5. A man can do a piece of work in 12 days, and B can do it in 15 days. How long will they finish it together? a) 5 days b) 20/3 days c) 7 days d) 6 days Answer: b) 20/3 days Q.6. The simple interest on a sum at 10% per annum for 2 years is ₹1200. Find the sum.

a) ₹5000 b) ₹6000 c) ₹7000 d) ₹8000 Answer: b) ₹6000 Q.7. Find the area of a triangle with base 12 cm and height 5 cm. a) 25 cm² b) 30 cm² c) 35 cm² d) 40 cm² Answer: b) 30 cm² Q.8. If the cost price of 12 articles is equal to the selling price of 10 articles, what is the profit percent? a) 15% b) 18% c) 20% d) 25% Answer: c) 20% Q.9. A boat goes 12 km downstream in 2 hours when the speed of the stream is 2 km/h. Find the speed of the boat in still water. a) 3 km/h b) 4 km/h c) 5 km/h d) 6 km/h Answer: b) 4 km/h Q.10. The sum of two numbers is 25 and their difference is 13. Find the numbers. a) 18 and 7 b) 19 and 6 c) 20 and 5 d) 17 and 8 Answer: b) 19 and 6 WB Police SI Reasoning Expected Questions 2025 Reasoning tests logical thinking and problem-solving ability. Practicing the WB Police SI Reasoning Expected Questions 2025 helps candidates recognize patterns, solve puzzles quickly, and improve accuracy in the exam. The following are the WB Police SI Expected Questions for the Reasoning section:

Q.1. If JIG is coded as TSQ, how will POM be coded? a) LFI b) KGH c) MHI d) NHJ Answer: a) LFI Q.2. Complete the series: A, C, F, J, O, _ ? a) S b) T c) U d) V Answer: c) U Q.3. All dogs are animals. Some animals are cats. What can be concluded? a) All dogs are cats b) Some dogs are cats c) No definite conclusion d) All cats are dogs Answer: c) No definite conclusion Q.4. A person walks 6 km north and 8 km east. Find the shortest distance from starting point. a) 8 km b) 10 km c) 12 km d) 14 km Answer: b) 10 km Q.5. Find the odd one out: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, 42, 56, 70, 90 a) 70 b) 56 c) 42 d) 90 Answer: a) 70 Q.6. Pointing to a man, a woman said, “His brother’s father is the only son of my grandfather.” How is the woman related to the man? a) Mother b) Sister c) Aunt d) Daughter Answer: b) Sister Q.7. In a row of girls, Priya is 10th from the left and Rekha is 17th from the right. If they interchange positions, Priya becomes 15th from the left. How many girls are there?

a) 30 b) 31 c) 32 d) 33 Answer: b) 31 Q.8. If ‘A + B’ means A is the brother of B, ‘A × B’ means A is the father of B, then what does ‘P × Q + R’ mean? a) P is father of Q and R b) P is brother of Q and R c) P is father of Q; Q is brother of R d) P is father of R only Answer: c) P is father of Q; Q is brother of R Q.9. Which number will replace the question mark: 4, 7, 12, 19, 28, ? a) 36 b) 37 c) 38 d) 39 Answer: d) 39 Q.10. Find the missing term in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? a) 36 b) 40 c) 42 d) 45 Answer: c) 42 WB Police SI General Studies Expected Questions 2025 General Studies evaluates knowledge of India and West Bengal. Practicing the WB Police SI General Studies Expected Questions 2025 helps candidates answer history, geography, polity, economy, and current affairs questions confidently. The following are the WB Police SI Expected Questions for the Genral Studies section:

Q.1. Who was the first Governor of West Bengal after independence? a) C. Rajagopalachari b) P. C. Mahalanobis c) Dr. B. C. Roy d) S. Radhakrishnan Answer: a) C. Rajagopalachari Q.2. The Damodar River is a tributary of which river? a) Ganga b) Hooghly c) Brahmaputra d) Yamuna Answer: b) Hooghly Q.3. Which Article of the Indian Constitution deals with the President’s power to promulgate ordinances? a) 110 b) 123 c) 124 d) 132 Answer: b) 123 Q.4. The Sundarbans is part of which biogeographic zone of India? a) Himalayan Zone b) Desert Zone c) Coastal Zone d) Deccan Plateau Answer: c) Coastal Zone Q.5. Who is the author of “Gora”? a) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee b) Rabindranath Tagore c) Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay d) Michael Madhusudan Dutt Answer: b) Rabindranath Tagore Q.6. In which year was the Battle of Plassey fought? a) 1757

b) 1761 c) 1748 d) 1773 Answer: a) 1757 Q.7. Which is the highest peak in West Bengal? a) Kanchenjunga b) Sandakphu c) Tiger Hill d) Gorumara Answer: b) Sandakphu Q.8. “Karma Dance” is associated with which tribal community of West Bengal? a) Oraon and Munda b) Santhal c) Bhutia d) Lepcha Answer: a) Oraon and Munda Q.9. The “Second Five Year Plan” was based on the model of which economist? a) John Maynard Keynes b) P. C. Mahalanobis c) Amartya Sen d) B. R. Ambedkar Answer: b) P. C. Mahalanobis Q.10. Where is the Indian Botanic Garden located? a) Darjeeling b) Shibpur, Howrah c) Kolkata d) Siliguri Answer: b) Shibpur, Howrah WB Police SI English Expected Questions 2025 English tests grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and language skills. Practicing the WB Police SI English Expected Questions 2025 helps candidates improve accuracy, understand sentence structures, and perform better in the exam.

Q.1. Choose the correct synonym for “Abrogate”. a) Approve b) Repeal c) Support d) Maintain Answer: b) Repeal Q.2. Choose the correctly spelt word. a) Comitee b) Committie c) Committee d) Comittee Answer: c) Committee Q.3. Identify the error in the sentence: “One of the boys are missing.” a) boys → boy b) are → is c) missing → missed d) no error Answer: b) are → is Q.4. What is the antonym of “Benevolent”? a) Kind b) Cruel c) Good d) Generous Answer: b) Cruel Q.5. Choose the appropriate word: She was _____ of his achievements. a) Zealous b) Jealous c) Curious d) Proud Answer: b) Jealous Q.6. Identify the sentence in passive voice. a) The boy threw the ball. b) The ball was thrown by the boy. c) The boy is playing. d) The boy reads a book. Answer: b) The ball was thrown by the boy Q.7. Choose the word opposite in meaning to “Courage”.

a) Bravery b) Cowardice c) Strength d) Valor Answer: b) Cowardice Q.8. Translate into English: “সে স্কুলে যাচ্ছে।” a) He goes to school. b) He is going to school. c) He went to school. d) He will go to school. Answer: b) He is going to school Q.9. Draft a short report: A tree plantation drive was conducted in your locality. Which is correct? a) A tree plantation drive conducted. b) A tree plantation drive was conducted by local residents. c) Tree plantation done. d) Tree planting happening. Answer: b) A tree plantation drive was conducted by local residents. Q.10. Write a precis of the paragraph: “Tree plantation increases green cover and reduces pollution.” a) Trees increase pollution. b) Plantation has no benefits. c) Planting trees helps environment. d) Plant trees for fun. Answer: c) Planting trees helps environment